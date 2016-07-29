July 29 Following is a list of 63s, the lowest scores recorded in major championships, after American Robert Streb became the 28th player to achieve the feat in the second round of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey on Friday (United States unless stated):
MASTERS Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1986 Greg Norman (Australia) 1996
U.S. OPEN Johnny Miller 1973 Jack Nicklaus 1980 Tom Weiskopf 1980 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2003
BRITISH OPEN Mark Hayes 1977 Isao Aoki (Japan) 1980 Greg Norman (Australia) 1986 Paul Broadhurst (England) 1990 Jodie Mudd 1991 Nick Faldo (England) 1993 Payne Stewart 1993 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2010 Phil Mickelson 2016 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2016
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Bruce Crampton (Australia) 1975 Raymond Floyd 1982 Gary Player (South Africa) 1984 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 1993 Michael Bradley 1995 Brad Faxon 1995 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 2000 Mark O'Meara 2001 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 2005 Tiger Woods 2007 Steve Stricker 2011 Jason Dufner 2013 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 2015 Robert Streb 2016 (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)