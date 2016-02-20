PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 20 Tyrone van Aswegen on Saturday recorded his first ace on the PGA Tour, a shot that helped him edge within six stroke of third-round leader Bubba Watson.

South African Van Aswegen used a nine-iron from 150 yards at the par-three 16th at Riviera, en route to a four-under 67.

"I hit it really good, and it was just left of the flag. And I said to myself, 'Come down', because I hit it really sweet," he told reporters.

"It pitched and spun back. I couldn't see where it went and then the people behind the green went crazy."

Van Aswegen's hole-in-one won a mortgage-free year for a fortunate spectator from Waukesha, Wisconsin through a sponsorship promotion.

For every ace on tour for the rest of this year, a fan's mortgage will be paid for 12 months through the Quicken Loans Hole-in-One Challenge.

"I've only had one before in competition, on the Web.com Tour at the BMW Pro-Am," said van Aswegen, who has won twice on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. (Editing by Andrew Both)