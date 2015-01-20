LOS ANGELES Jan 20 Australian golfer Robert Allenby has pulled out of the Humana Challenge in California as he continues his recovery after being kidnapped, beaten and dumped in a Hawaiian park.

The 43-year-old was in a wine bar on Friday after missing the cut at the Sony Open in Honolulu before being robbed of his wallet, cell phone, cash and credit cards.

"On the advice of my personal doctor I have decided to withdraw from this week's Humana Challenge," Allenby said in a statement.

"This will enable me to ensure I am fully recovered prior to rejoining the PGA Tour. I anticipate a full recovery and look forward to returning in the near future."

Allenby, who suffered facial injuries in last week's attack, has won four times on the U.S. Tour, most recently at the 2001 Pennsylvania Classic.

He turned professional in 1992 and has won 18 other tournaments around the world including 13 on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The Humana Challenge, the third event of the year on the PGA Tour, will be played at La Quinta from Jan. 22-25.

