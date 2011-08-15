By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 15 The United States
ended a six tournament long winless streak in majors with
Keegan Bradley's triumph at the PGA Championship a reminder of
the emerging young talent in professional golf.
An American victory at the Atlanta Athletic Club was not
unexpected but what was a surprise was that the country's first
major success since Phil Mickelson's win in the 2010 Masters
would come from a playoff between 25-year-old rookie Bradley
and the little known Jason Dufner.
Another young American, Brendan Steele, was also in the
picture before fading on Sunday and while experienced
campaigners such as Scott Verplank, David Toms and D.A. Points
were top 10 finishers along with 27-year-old Kevin Na, it is
clear that a new, young face holding the Wanamaker Trophy was
the boost that the American golf needed.
Having all four 2011 majors in the hands of non-Americans
would have been hard to take even though the evidence from the
PGA Tour this year is that a new generation of domestic talent
is coming through.
"My class of the Nationwide (tour) and the rookies and the
younger players are very, very good," Bradley said after his
triumph.
"I just know from the guys, the rookies that I graduated
with on the Nationwide Tour, like Chris Kirk and Jamie
Lovemark, all of these guys. They are so good, and any one of
them could win every week," he said.
Dufner, who saw a five-stroke lead evaporate on the last
four holes, hopes the entertainment he and Bradley provided
will be a reminder that there is plenty of talent besides the
big names.
"A lot of guys can play. There are new names coming out
that people should be excited about. It's not all about
everybody you see on TV. There's a lot of guys that can really
play, and they are going to play really good golf for a long
time out here," he said.
The cynic might suggest that the emphasis on the sheer
number of players who have a chance to win helps disguise the
fact that since Tiger Woods' barren run began at the end of
2009, the United States has lacked a consistent winner.
But Bradley is one of six rookies to win on the PGA Tour
this season, including four Americans, and across tournaments,
the 'twentysomethings' are making their presence felt.
Mickelson remains consistently popular with U.S. fans but
the hope of the game's marketers is that some of the new
emerging faces will soon begin to challenge the Europeans, like
Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Rory McIlroy, at
the top of the rankings.
Among the main contenders will be Dustin Johnson, Nick
Watney, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Kirk, Steele and
Bradley.
American golf has plenty to be optimistic about.
