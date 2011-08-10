By Simon Evans
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
unprecedented run of six successive majors without a winner from
the United States, leading American golfers are hoping the PGA
Championship ends the barren run -- even if bookmakers think it
unlikely.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is the favourite for this
year's tournament while Britain's world number one Luke Donald
is second-favourite alongside compatriot Lee Westwood.
To add to the sense that the tournament, formed by and for
the U.S.'s professionals, is becoming the property of
international players, Germany's Martin Kaymer enters Thursday's
first round as the defending champion.
No American has won the PGA since Tiger Woods in 2007 with
Ireland's Padraig Harrington and South Korea's Yang Yong-eun
victorious in 2008 and 2009.
There has, however, been little soul-searching or agonising
in the U.S. golf fraternity where the consensus is that success
in the sport goes in cycles and that the increased globalisation
of the game makes more winners from around the globe inevitable.
"I think it says a lot about the international players,"
says David Toms, PGA Championship winner in 2001, the last time
the tournament was held at The Atlanta Athletic Club.
"I know there are a lot of good, young American players that
are just waiting to get that first big event and go on to bigger
and better things. I don't think it is a lack of American talent
It's just, well, how many foreign players are there?
"The odds are one of them is going to have the chance to
win," he said.
YOUNG STARTERS
Another factor, highlighted by the emergence of Japan's
19-year-old Ryo Ishikawa and 18-year-old Italian Matteo
Manassero, is that foreign players are getting professional
experience much earlier than Americans who usually go through
college before turning pro.
"Overseas it is different. Guys are turning pro at a very
young age and getting way more experience than we ever had
playing professional golf and they're better earlier than even
my generation," said Woods, who at 21 became the youngest man
win the U.S. Masters.
Also, the days when European players would come to the U.S.
with little experience of the very different conditions have
long since gone with the PGA Tour itself now attracting
performers from all over the globe on a regular basis.
"It's not like they play all over the world and come
together here for a couple of weeks in the year. It is
week-to-week that we see these players and they are very
talented.
"But we have a lot of (good) American players and I think
once they break out and get that first win and then their buddy
sees that they can do it, I think it will be a snowball effect
there," said Toms.
While Woods and Phil Mickelson may be many observers'
favourites to end the winless streak, American hopes are also
turning to the young guns -- Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler who
have both impressed Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III.
"Rickie is just an aggressive, confident, cocky putter and
both of them are free-swinging, free-spirited, aggressive
players and that is what we need. We need guys like that, that
are fearless," he said.
There are other hopes too - Nick Watney and Dustin Johnson
could be in the frame this week along with the experienced Steve
Stricker - but even if a seventh straight major does not go to
an American, don't expect wails of anguish just yet.
"We don't sit around and talk about it over lunch or
anything," says Stricker.
"But I think what has happened the last six majors fuels the
fire of Americans to try and break that streak. No doubt."
