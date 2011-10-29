Oct 29 Bo Van Pelt did not let two opening bogeys bog him down and hit a four-under-67 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow American Jeff Overton after the penultimate round in the $6.1 million CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia on Saturday.

Van Pelt, second overnight, showed great composure and carded six birdies at the Mines Resort and Golf Club in the Asian Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned event.

"I think the biggest thing today is I didn't make a big deal out of it. So I made two bogeys. It's not the end of the world. There's a lot of golf left," the 36-year-old, who has one win on the PGA Tour, told reporters.

"I think that's the biggest thing I've learned, experience-wise. As much golf as I've played, in the times I've let a bad start lead to a bad round, it was probably when I made too big a deal out of it, got upset or got quicker (in my swing).

"I think today was just a good example of not making a big deal out of it and trying to hit good golf shots."

Overnight leader Overton followed up Friday's course-record 62 with a two-under 69 to lie in second spot.

The winner will bag a cool $1.3 million on Sunday.

However, Van Pelt said it will be the chance to win his second career title that will drive him on rather than the money.

"It's not about the money. Like my grandpa said, you can't take it with you. It's never made a big deal to me, I guess," Van Pelt said.

"Obviously any time you're near the lead with 18 to go, you're excited. That's why we practise and why we enter tournaments.

"That's all you can ask for, to have a chance to win on Sunday. It's exciting, and I'm looking forward to it. It's been a while since I won a golf tournament, so it would be great." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Mark Meadows; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)