Oct 30 Overnight leader Bo Van Pelt cantered to a six-stroke victory over fellow American Jeff Overton in the $6.1 million CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia on Sunday.

Leading by one shot from Overton, the 36-year-old Van Pelt hit a bogey-free seven-under 64 to win his second career title and a first prize of $1.3 million at the Mines Resort and Golf Club.

Van Pelt hit the ground running with birdies on the third and fourth holes, before adding five more on the back nine to card a four-day total of 23-under 261 to capture the PGA Tour and Asian Tour co-sanctioned event.

"I feel like the luckiest guy in the world. I get to do what I love to do for a living," Van Pelt, who won his maiden title on the U.S. circuit in 2009, told reporters after his win.

"It was funny. I got here Tuesday morning, went to the hotel, got showered and then went to the range.

"My swing felt good right at the first warm up and I kind of continued that all week and had confidence with what I wanted to do with my golf swing."

Van Pelt was delighted with the margin of his victory.

"I had a chance to win a couple of times this year but it didn't come out on top," he added.

"I wanted to do a better job when I was having the lead and I took a lot of satisfaction with the way I played today.

"I've watched other guys coming down 18 with a big lead and I thought that would be fun some day if I could do that and it was."

Sweden's Fredrik Jacobson finished third, a shot behind the 28-year old Overton, who is still searching for his first title on the PGA Tour.

Overton, who arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday evening after a last-minute call up following the withdrawal of David Duval, paid tribute to his fellow American.

"That was one of the best rounds of golf I've seen... at the end of the day, the guy, he played one of the best rounds of golf anybody has all year." Overton said.