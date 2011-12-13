Dec 13 Luke Donald was named the 2011 PGA Tour Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first Briton to win the award since it started in 1990.

The award, decided by votes from PGA Tour players, was announced just two days after the current world number one became the first player to top the money-lists on both the European and U.S. Tours.

American Keegan Bradley, who won this year's PGA Championship in Atlanta, was named the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year.

"My congratulations to Luke and Keegan for their award-winning accomplishments in 2011," PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement.

"Both players had significant and impressive performances throughout the course of the year, and the member vote reflects the respect their peers have for them."

