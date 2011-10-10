By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN MARTIN, California
SAN MARTIN, California Oct 9 For only the
second time in 348 career starts on the PGA Tour, Briny Baird
felt he was poised to win a tournament before falling
agonisingly short Sunday at the Frys.com Open.
Seeking his maiden victory on the U.S. circuit, journeyman
Baird was beaten by fellow American Bryce Molder on the sixth
hole of a sudden-death playoff after missing a seven-foot
birdie putt for the title four holes earlier.
"I'm happy, and I'm very disappointed," Baird told
reporters after watching Molder sink a six-footer for birdie at
the par-four 18th to claim his own breakthrough success on the
PGA Tour.
"I know how long I've played, and I lost my concentration
one time today and it was one of the putts that I had to win
the golf tournament. I looked ahead, and that was a mistake,"
he said, referring to a missed birdie opportunity on the second
extra hole.
"I don't know if I missed the putt because of that or what,
but I did some really good things today. I was happy with the
good things, I'm not happy with the outcome, but what are you
going to do?"
Baird, who had led by two shots going into the final round
at CordeValle Golf Club, closed with a four-under-par 67 to
finish level with Molder at 17-under 267.
Four times previously Baird had been a runner-up on the PGA
Tour but only once - at the 2001 John Deere Classic - did he
feel capable of clinching the title.
"The other times...I didn't feel like I was out there to
win the tournament," Baird, 39, said. "I was ready for the
tournament to kind of fall back to me.
"Today I felt like I was out there to win the tournament. I
hit some shots when I really needed to hit some shots, and for
me that's a big deal. There's a hurdle that I overcame today."
Baird appeared to have the title in his grasp in regulation
play after he chipped in to eagle the drivable par-four 17th
but Molder joined him at 17 under with a birdie at the last.
"Going into the day, it was like a lot of Sundays I've gone
into," Baird said. "I wasn't feeling great, but I figured if I
could just stick to my game plan and stick with a routine...
"And I did that really, really good. I played good."
