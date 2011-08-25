By Larry Fine
| EDISON, New Jersey
EDISON, New Jersey Aug 25 Suspense at The
Barclays golf tournament went beyond who would post the lowest
score as players and officials were left wondering exactly when
the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs would finish.
A long delay due to lightning backed up Thursday's first
round, and forecasts of heavy rains and high winds with this
weekend's approach of Hurricane Irene raised various scenarios
at Plainfield Country Club.
Hurricane-fueled storms are expected to hit the area late
Saturday and further saturate a course that is already soggy
from more than a foot of rain last week and another drenching
Thursday.
"If we get five or seven inches (15-20cms) of rain here, we
are probably dead in the water," tournament director Slugger
White told reporters.
Forecasts expect as much as a foot(30cms) of rain.
White ruled out trying to squeeze in 36 holes of golf on
Saturday even if the select field could get through the first 36
holes by the end of play on Friday and be cut to 70.
"We are not going to do that," White said. "We don't have
enough daylight. We can't get it in. Plus, we have not got a
very good forecast Saturday afternoon."
The tournament director said they would be better prepared
to make a determination on Friday, with shortening the event to
54 holes a possibility.
Early first-round leader Harrison Frazar said the storm
weighed on the minds of many players.
"We are all sensitive to what the people on the (U.S.) East
Coast are going to go through," said the Texan.
"A lot of the guys here are from Florida, they are from
North Carolina, South Carolina. They even got homes that they
are worried about.
"So you know we are all concerned about it, but it doesn't
do us any good. It's not in our power to do anything about it or
to worry about it."
Spain's Sergio Garcia, who shot three-under 68 to trail
Frazar by four strokes, called it a wait-and-see situation.
"I guess we'll deal with it when it gets here," he said.
"We don't know if we are going to finish Saturday or Tuesday
or Friday next week."
White suggested the event had been jinxed with the hurricane
threat following a rare earthquake that struck the area on
Tuesday.
"They haven't had an earthquake here in a hundred years and
they haven't had a hurricane here in 90 years, and they are
having both in the same week, so that's pretty special," White
said.
"Welcome to New Jersey."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more golf stories
for more sports stories