EDISON, New Jersey Aug 25 American Harrison Frazar shot a bogey-free round of seven-under-par 64 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the weather-hit opening round of The Barclays, the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs.

Frazar registered four birdies on the front nine and three more on the homeward half to grab a one-stroke lead over Vijay Singh of Fiji and American Jonathan Byrd.

The early starters withstood a three-hour, 15-minute suspension due to the threat of lightning and officials were worried about further delays from forecasted storms this weekend from the expected approach of Hurricane Irene.

Thursday's rain added to more than a foot that fell on the Plainfield Country Club course last week and softened up the sloping greens. Officials were hoping the afternoon groups would be able to complete nine holes before darkness fell.

Players in the elite field for the first of the four-event season-ending series that pays a bonus of $10 million to the overall points winner, took advantage with 37 of the 60 morning starters breaking par under lift-clean-place provisions.

"The course is very soft," said Frazar, 40, who notched his first PGA Tour win earlier this year at the St Jude's Classic.

"The fairways are plugging. There was mud on the balls. The shots into the greens are just hitting and just stopping where they are."

Singh, the 2008 FedExCup champion, overcame a double-bogey at the par-three third hole by posting eight birdies, while Byrd eagled the par-five fifth to offset a pair of bogeys.

"It wasn't easy out there, swirling wind and the rain delay," said 48-year-old Singh.

Two strokes off the pace were Australian Adam Scott and Americans Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman at five-under 66.

Ten players were another shot adrift including FedExCup points leader Nick Watney, fellow-American Bo Van Pelt and Australian Jason Day.

Scott surged up the leaderboard with a first nine of 31 that featured just one par along with five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys after starting on the 10th hole.

"It's a shame if we get some bad weather, because it would have been nice to see this golf course play firm," said Scott, who played at even-par after returning from the weather delay.

With plans being put in place for possible evacuations along the New Jersey and New York coastlines should the hurricane hit hard, tournament director Slugger White said various scenarios were being discussed.

White said shortening the tournament to 54 holes could be considered along with extending the tournament to Monday or Tuesday, depending on the severity of the storms.

"If we get another five or seven inches of rain here, we're probably dead in the water," he said. (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)