EDISON, New Jersey Aug 25 American Harrison
Frazar shot a bogey-free round of seven-under-par 64 on
Thursday for a one-shot lead in the weather-hit opening round
of The Barclays, the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs.
Frazar registered four birdies on the front nine and three
more on the homeward half to grab a one-stroke lead over Vijay
Singh of Fiji and American Jonathan Byrd.
The early starters withstood a three-hour, 15-minute
suspension due to the threat of lightning and officials were
worried about further delays from forecasted storms this
weekend from the expected approach of Hurricane Irene.
Thursday's rain added to more than a foot that fell on the
Plainfield Country Club course last week and softened up the
sloping greens. Officials were hoping the afternoon groups
would be able to complete nine holes before darkness fell.
Players in the elite field for the first of the four-event
season-ending series that pays a bonus of $10 million to the
overall points winner, took advantage with 37 of the 60 morning
starters breaking par under lift-clean-place provisions.
"The course is very soft," said Frazar, 40, who notched his
first PGA Tour win earlier this year at the St Jude's Classic.
"The fairways are plugging. There was mud on the balls. The
shots into the greens are just hitting and just stopping where
they are."
Singh, the 2008 FedExCup champion, overcame a double-bogey
at the par-three third hole by posting eight birdies, while
Byrd eagled the par-five fifth to offset a pair of bogeys.
"It wasn't easy out there, swirling wind and the rain
delay," said 48-year-old Singh.
Two strokes off the pace were Australian Adam Scott and
Americans Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman at five-under 66.
Ten players were another shot adrift including FedExCup
points leader Nick Watney, fellow-American Bo Van Pelt and
Australian Jason Day.
Scott surged up the leaderboard with a first nine of 31
that featured just one par along with five birdies, an eagle
and two bogeys after starting on the 10th hole.
"It's a shame if we get some bad weather, because it would
have been nice to see this golf course play firm," said Scott,
who played at even-par after returning from the weather delay.
With plans being put in place for possible evacuations
along the New Jersey and New York coastlines should the
hurricane hit hard, tournament director Slugger White said
various scenarios were being discussed.
White said shortening the tournament to 54 holes could be
considered along with extending the tournament to Monday or
Tuesday, depending on the severity of the storms.
"If we get another five or seven inches of rain here, we're
probably dead in the water," he said.
