By Larry Fine
EDISON, New Jersey, Aug 25 Harrison Frazar fired
a 64 and fellow-Americans Matt Kuchar and William McGirt matched
him at seven-under to lead Thursday's weather-hit first round of
The Barclays, the opening tournament of the FedExCup playoffs.
Frazar had four birdies on the front and three on the back
in a bogey-free round, while McGirt (through 11) birdied seven
of eight holes and last year's winner Kuchar (16) birdied six of
seven before darkness forced 51 players from the course.
Kuchar won The Barclays last year when it was played at
Ridgewood, and McGirt was the last player to qualify for the
FedExCup at number 125 on the points list.
Afternoon starters began their rounds at Plainfield Country
Club late due to a three-hour, 15-minute suspension due to
lightning. Officials worried about further delays from storms
forecast this weekend with the approach of Hurricane Irene.
Trailing the co-leaders by one stroke at 65 were Vijay Singh
of Fiji and American Jonathan Byrd. Joining them at six under
par was Chris Stroud, through 13 holes.
Thursday's rain added to more than a foot that fell on the
Plainfield Country Club course last week and softened up the
sloping greens.
Players in the elite field for the first of the four-event
season-ending series that pays a bonus of $10 million to the
overall points winner, took advantage with 37 of the 60 morning
starters breaking par under lift-clean-place provisions.
"The course is very soft," said Frazar, 40, who notched his
first PGA Tour win earlier this year at the St Jude's Classic.
"The fairways are plugging. There was mud on the balls. The
shots into the greens are just hitting and just stopping where
they are."
Singh, the 2008 FedExCup champion, overcame a double-bogey
at the par-three third hole by posting eight birdies, while Byrd
eagled the par-five fifth to offset a pair of bogeys.
"It wasn't easy out there, swirling wind and the rain
delay," said 48-year-old Singh.
In the clubhouse two strokes off the pace were Australian
Adam Scott and Americans Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman at
five-under 66.
Twelve players posted 67, including FedExCup points leader
Nick Watney, fellow-American Bo Van Pelt and Australian Jason
Day.
Scott surged up the leaderboard with a first nine of 31 that
featured just one par along with five birdies, an eagle and two
bogeys after starting on the 10th hole.
"It's a shame if we get some bad weather, because it would
have been nice to see this golf course play firm," said Scott,
who played at even-par after returning from the weather delay.
With plans being put in place for possible evacuations along
the New Jersey and New York coastlines, tournament director
Slugger White said various scenarios were being discussed.
White said shortening the tournament to 54 holes could be
considered along with extending the tournament to Monday or
Tuesday, depending on the severity of the storms.
"If we get another five or seven inches of rain here, we're
probably dead in the water," he said.
