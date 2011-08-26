By Larry Fine
EDISON, New Jersey
EDISON, New Jersey Aug 26 Defending champion
Matt Kuchar fired a flawless six-under-par 65 to maintain a
one-stroke lead midway through the second round of weather-hit
Barclays at Plainfield Country Club on Friday.
Kuchar, who won last year's FedExCup opener, returned early
Friday to complete a weather-shortened first round and pushed
into the lead with a birdie at the par-four 18th for 63.
Fueled by a sense of urgency as officials announced the
tournament would end after play Saturday due to worries over
Hurricane Irene, Kuchar coolly carded three birdies on each
side as he turned right around to play his second round.
"It's great being defending champion and coming out with a
nice start," said Kuchar, who stood at 14-under-par 128.
Kuchar was not the only player to take advantage of sunny
skies in the calm before the approaching storm.
Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson followed a first-round
66 with an eight-under 63 to hold second place on 129.
"I would like to play all 72, but if we can get in 54, I
think it will be a good week," Johnson said about the decision
that was announced Friday. [ID:nN1E77P15Y]
Tied at 10-under-par 132 were Briton Justin Rose,
Australian Aaron Baddeley and three-times major champion
Padraig Harrington of Ireland.
Rose shot a second-round 65 while Baddeley posted 66 and
Harrington registered 67.
Rose said The Barclays could turn into a wild shootout, but
that depended on Saturday's conditions.
"If we are going to catch the edge of a front, it could be
really windy, blustery, so the dynamic of it might change,"
said Rose.
"There are still going to be birdies because it's a
shortish golf course, but there's going to be a lot more
mistakes."
Unheralded American Harrison Frazar, the overnight leader
in the clubhouse after his 64 on Thursday, continued to take
advantage of the rain-softened greens with four birdies over
his first eight holes to reach 11 under par.
The top 100 in FedExCup points standings after The Barclays
qualify for next week's Deutsche Bank Championship. The leading
70 on the list after that advance to the BMW Championship, with
the top 30 reaching the Tour Championship where the final
points leader will pocket a $10 million bonus.
