EDISON, New Jersey Aug 26 Defending champion Matt Kuchar fired a flawless six-under-par 65 to maintain a one-stroke lead midway through the second round of weather-hit Barclays at Plainfield Country Club on Friday.

Kuchar, who won last year's FedExCup opener, returned early Friday to complete a weather-shortened first round and pushed into the lead with a birdie at the par-four 18th for 63.

Fueled by a sense of urgency as officials announced the tournament would end after play Saturday due to worries over Hurricane Irene, Kuchar coolly carded three birdies on each side as he turned right around to play his second round.

"It's great being defending champion and coming out with a nice start," said Kuchar, who stood at 14-under-par 128.

Kuchar was not the only player to take advantage of sunny skies in the calm before the approaching storm.

Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson followed a first-round 66 with an eight-under 63 to hold second place on 129.

"I would like to play all 72, but if we can get in 54, I think it will be a good week," Johnson said about the decision that was announced Friday. [ID:nN1E77P15Y]

Tied at 10-under-par 132 were Briton Justin Rose, Australian Aaron Baddeley and three-times major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland.

Rose shot a second-round 65 while Baddeley posted 66 and Harrington registered 67.

Rose said The Barclays could turn into a wild shootout, but that depended on Saturday's conditions.

"If we are going to catch the edge of a front, it could be really windy, blustery, so the dynamic of it might change," said Rose.

"There are still going to be birdies because it's a shortish golf course, but there's going to be a lot more mistakes."

Unheralded American Harrison Frazar, the overnight leader in the clubhouse after his 64 on Thursday, continued to take advantage of the rain-softened greens with four birdies over his first eight holes to reach 11 under par.

The top 100 in FedExCup points standings after The Barclays qualify for next week's Deutsche Bank Championship. The leading 70 on the list after that advance to the BMW Championship, with the top 30 reaching the Tour Championship where the final points leader will pocket a $10 million bonus.