By Larry Fine
EDISON, New Jersey, Aug 26 The PGA Tour has
cancelled Sunday's scheduled play at The Barclays and reduced
the opening tournament of the FedExCup playoffs to 54 holes due
to safety concerns surrounding Hurricane Irene.
The Barclays, the first of four lucrative season-ending
events on the U.S. circuit, will now conclude at the end of
Saturday's third round at Plainfield Country Club.
Hurricane-fuelled storms are expected to hit the area late
on Saturday and further saturate a course that is already soggy
from more than a foot of rain last week and another drenching
on Thursday.
"We weighed all the options available to us, and under
normal circumstances, we would obviously prefer to complete 72
holes," PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement.
"But these aren't normal circumstances. We realise that
'waiting it out' until Hurricane Irene passes and trying to
play golf on Monday or Tuesday would only add unnecessary
strain to those who will be trying to help the community
recover from whatever potential damage this storm causes.
"The safety of the community, our fans, players, sponsor
guests, television partners and staff is of the utmost
importance."
Tournament director Slugger White said that if the storms
arrive earlier than expected on Saturday and they are not able
to complete the third round, they would revert to the 36-hole
leaderboard to declare a winner and points that players carry
over to next week's Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston.
"If we don't get 18 in tomorrow, we will resort back to 36
holes, and the FedEx points would go to that," White said.
The top 100 on the FedExCup points list advance to the
Deutsche Bank, with the leading 70 qualifying for the Sept.
15-18 BMW Championship. The top 30 from there comprise the
field for the Tour Championship, the playoffs finale.
The overall playoffs points leader hauls in a $10 million
bonus.
White said officials were left with no choice.
"With the extreme weather conditions that we have got
staring us in the face right now, Sunday obviously is not going
to be here," White said.
"We are looking upwards to maybe 10 to 12 inches of rain
between Saturday night and Sunday evening. No way we can get
out of here Monday and it puts Tuesday out, as well."
The Barclays is the first event on the PGA Tour to be
reduced to 54 holes since the 2009 Pebble Beach National
Pro-Am.
