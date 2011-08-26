EDISON, New Jersey Aug 26 Matt Kuchar and his closest pursuers expect a rousing shootout in Saturday's final round of The Barclays, the FedExCup opener that has been cut to 54 holes because of the approaching Hurricane Irene.

"It's going to turn into a bit of a shootout," defending champion Kuchar told reporters after posting six birdies in a bogey-free 65 Friday for a 36-hole total of 14-under 128.

"I knew today that was the potential, to cut (the event) to 54 holes, and needed to make as many birdies as I could."

Long-hitting Dustin Johnson had the same view and matched fellow-American Kuchar's birdie output on his front nine as he fired a 29 on the outward half at Plainfield Country Club en route to a 63 that put him one stroke off the pace.

"The golf course, with the greens soft and rolling good, it's out there for the taking," Johnson said. "If you drive it in the fairway, you can be aggressive to all flags."

Johnson said the second nine can produce fireworks as well at the Donald Ross layout with two par-fives and a drivable par-four 18th providing eagle opportunities.

"It's going to be definitely fun for the crowds to watch. There's a lot of stuff that can happen," he said. "You make a couple eagles, it's going to be exciting, for sure."

Low scoring has been routine at the relatively short, 6,974-yard course whose sloping greens have been neutralized by heavy rains that have made them receptive to approach shots.

Seventy-two players made the cut, which was set at four under par.

Vijay Singh, twice a Barclays winner and the 2008 FedExCup champion, showed he is still a force at age 48 as he was also tied for second at 13-under 129.

"You know you can go at it (the pins) from anywhere and it's going to stop," said Singh. "I would have loved to see this golf course play firm.

"It's going to be a pretty tough day tomorrow, because everybody is going to be shooting low, or trying to shoot low. I'm just going to go out there and just see if I can repeat what I did today."

Briton Justin Rose, who was at 10 under par and four shots off the pace, sounded a cautionary note.

"If we are going to catch the edge of a (storm) front, it could be really windy, blustery, so the dynamic of it might change," Rose said about playing Plainfield.

"If we are going to catch the edge of a (storm) front, it could be really windy, blustery, so the dynamic of it might change," Rose said about playing Plainfield.

"There are still going to be birdies because it's a shortish golf course, but there's going to be a lot more mistakes."