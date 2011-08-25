EDISON, New Jersey Aug 25 Play was suspended
early in the first round of The Barclays golf tournament on
Thursday due to the threat of lightning, officials said.
Australian Adam Scott and American J.J. Henry shared the
early lead in the opening event of the four-tournament FedExCup
playoffs at five under par when play at Plainfield Country Club
was halted.
Scott surged to the top of the leaderboard with a first nine
that featured just one par along with five birdies, an eagle and
two bogeys as he was about to make the turn after starting his
round at the 10th hole.
Henry had taken his score to six under par before posting a
bogey at the par-three third hole, his 12th hole of the day, to
slip back into a tie for the lead as play was suspended.
American Harrison Frazar was four-under through 10 holes,
with Spain's Sergio Garcia and American Steve Stricker among a
large group on three-under among the 60 early starters who were
on the course.
