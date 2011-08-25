* Play resumes after three-hour, 15-minute weather delay

By Larry Fine

EDISON, New Jersey, Aug 25 Australian Adam Scott and American J.J. Henry shared a one-stroke lead as golfers resumed play at The Barclays tournament on Thursday following a weather delay.

Players returned to the course at 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) after the first round was interrupted for three hours, 15 minutes due to lightning at the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs at Plainfield Country Club.

Scott, through nine holes, and J.J. Henry, who had finished 12, were tied at five under par when play was halted.

The afternoon wave, which had been scheduled to begin at midday, was rescheduled to start at 2:45 p.m.

Scott had surged to the top of the leaderboard with a first nine of 31 that featured just one par along with five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys after starting on the 10th. He had a birdie putt of inside 11 feet awaiting him upon resumption.

Henry had taken his score to six under par with a sizzling streak of six birdies in a row from the 15th hole before posting a bogey at the par-three third, his 12th hole of the day, to slip back into a tie for the lead.

American Harrison Frazar was four-under through 10 holes, with Spain's Sergio Garcia and American Steve Stricker among a large group on three-under among the 60 early starters who were on the course.