Oct 24 PGA of America president Ted Bishop was fired on Friday by his board of directors for "insensitive gender-based statements" posted on social media networks at the expense of English golfer Ian Poulter.

Bishop on Thursday referred to Poulter as a little girl because of critical remarks written by the Englishman about Nick Faldo and Tom Watson as Ryder Cup captains.

Bishop later removed his own comments from Twitter and Facebook, and said that he "could have selected some different ways" to express his opinion.

"The PGA of America understands the enormous responsibility it has to lead this great game and to enrich lives in our society through golf," chief executive officer Pete Bevacqua said in a statememnt.

"We must demand of ourselves that we make golf both welcoming and inclusive to all who want to experience it, and everyone at the PGA of America must lead by example." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)