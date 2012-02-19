By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| PACIFIC PALISADES, California
stars could not have aligned much better for Keegan Bradley at
the Northern Trust Open where he will play in Sunday's final
round in the top grouping with his mentor Phil Mickelson.
Bradley has been helped by Mickelson since he first met the
four-times major champion at last year's Houston Open and the
American duo will tee off at Riviera Country Club on Sunday in a
tie for the lead.
"That's why I was excited to make that putt on the last
hole," a smiling Bradley told reporters after sinking a
nine-footer on the 18th green to complete a five-under-par 66 in
Saturday's third round.
"I kind of figured that (putt) might be to get in the final
group with Phil. I really look up to him, and I watched him play
a lot of Sundays growing up.
"And any time you play with Phil means you're playing pretty
well. I enjoy the atmosphere and everything that comes with
playing with Phil."
Bradley, who won his first major title at last year's PGA
Championship in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, has played
just twice before with Mickelson on the U.S. circuit.
"It was in the first two rounds of the Barclays, so not on
the weekend," the 25-year-old said after finishing level with
Mickelson at seven-under 206 after 54 holes. "Nothing like this
would be."
While Mickelson will be seeking a 41st PGA Tour victory in
Sunday's final round at Riviera, Bradley will be hunting for his
third.
"I'm still learning a lot as I go," said Bradley. "Playing
up against a guy like Phil or any veteran, I'm giving up a lot
of experience to them.
"I'm just trying to stay patient. If you stay patient and
you just play good golf and not try to force it, you're going to
be okay. I've just done a good job this week of staying
patient."
Bradley, who won his first PGA Tour title at last year's
Byron Nelson Championship, aims to follow a blinkered strategy
while in the company of crowd favourite Mickelson on Sunday.
"Everybody has got to try their best not to just watch
Phil," he said.
"But the thing that I do have is I have played with him a
bunch, I've hung out with him, and I feel more comfortable this
year than I would last year playing in the final group.
"I've got that going for me. I love Phil. Everything he's
done for me is great, and if I didn't win tomorrow, I would hope
he would."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Larry Fine)