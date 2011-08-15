(fixes typo in headline)
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 14 PGA Tour rookie
Keegan Bradley was the unlikely winner of the PGA Championship
on Sunday, his playoff victory over Jason Dufner completing a
meteoric rise from the lesser tours that few had noticed.
Bradley, ranked 108th in the world coming into this week,
gave the United States the boost they needed by ending a run of
six straight major wins for non-Americans, despite never being
one of the players picked out as part of the new generation.
Not that the former Hooters Tour and Nationwide Tour
competitor cares about lack of attention.
"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've kind of flown under the
radar," Bradley said. "I had what I thought was a pretty good
college career but I never really got noticed. It was the same
in junior golf and kind of the same out here.
"I've been having a good year, and that's just the way it
happens with me, which is fine. I was happy with it. It's cool
to be thought of as one of those guys now.
"I always wanted while growing up to win tournaments and win
majors, and I can't believe this trophy is sitting next to me.
It's an honour to be even thought of in that category."
Bradley's victory was all the more remarkable given that his
late push came after the bitter disappointment of a triple-bogey
on the par-three 15 where he found water.
The 25-year-old said his cool reaction to that setback, as
he recovered to make two birdies and eliminate a five-stroke
deficit, was aided by some sound advice from four-times major
winner Phil Mickelson.
MICKELSON MENTORING
"Phil has been great to me," Bradley said. "He's just told
me to, you know, stay more patient out there. And the major
thing I tried to do this week was under react to everything
whether it was a good thing or a terrible thing.
"I under-reacted to the triple and I over-reacted a little
when I made that putt on 17 but that was something that just
came out of me. I didn't even know it was coming.
"That was the key -- to under-react. And if you watch Phil
play, he gets excited but he never gets too down on himself, and
that was the key."
Mickelson is by no means the only influence on Bradley's
career -- his father is a member of the PGA, a teaching
professional, and his aunt is Pat Bradley, who won six LPGA
majors.
"I grew up going to Pat's tournaments and totally idolising
her and wanting to be like her out there," Bradley said. "I
remember as a kid going to her tournaments and literally staring
her in the face and I'm her nephew, and she was so into it, she
would not even recognise me.
"And I thought that was cool. I always wanted to be like
her.
"My dad gave me the opportunity to be able to play endless
golf when it was not snowing in Vermont. Endless golf, all day
long, which is as much as I could get -- and it's paid off."
The history books will also note that Bradley is the first
player with a long putter to win a major championship.
"I'm very, very proud to be the first belly putter to win a
major," he said, sparking laughter in the interview room. "I
remember people telling me when I first switched: 'But nobody
has ever won a major with it'.
"And I remember looking at them and going, 'I'm going to be
the first one to win a major', just joking pretty much. It's a
surreal thing that it's true."
