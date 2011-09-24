ATLANTA, Sept 23 While overnight pacesetter Keegan Bradley lost ground at the Tour Championship on Friday, he was delighted to remain in the title chase and keep his Presidents Cup hopes alive.

A surprise winner of last month's PGA Championship, Bradley struggled with his putting on the way to a one-over-par 71 in the second round at East Lake, ending the day three strokes off the lead.

With two more rounds left in the PGA Tour's fourth and final playoff event, he likes his position and would dearly love to cap a golden season by earning a Presidents Cup wildcard pick on Tuesday.

"I'll be probably an hour or 45 minutes ahead of the leaders tomorrow, be in a really good spot to make a move," Bradley told reporters after posting a five-under total of 135.

"I'm still right there and I really like this golf course. I just didn't make many putts today, but I didn't give myself a lot of good opportunities to," added the 25-year-old, who had led by two shots after the opening round.

Bradley, who won last month's PGA Championship in a playoff with compatriot Jason Dufner, is among a handful of players bidding to claim the final spot on the U.S. team for the Nov. 17-20 Presidents Cup in Australia.

Captain Fred Couples has already confirmed that one of his two wildcard selections will go to Tiger Woods and he will announce his second pick on Tuesday.

CUP SELECTION

"It would be unbelievable," Bradley said of the prospect of making the U.S. team to take on the Internationals at Royal Melbourne. "I can't wait for Tuesday to come ... just to get it over with, yes or no."

Earlier on Friday, four-times major winner Phil Mickelson sang the praises of Bradley as a worthy addition to the U.S. team in Australia.

"That means everything," said Bradley, who has been mentored by Mickelson on the PGA Tour. "It kind of is a consolation if I don't get picked.

"Phil, he's such a good guy, and for him to say good things about my golf game is one of the highlights of my career."

Asked if the possibility of being picked for the Presidents Cup had been a distraction this week at East Lake, Bradley replied: "It's just something you've got to try not to think about.

"It's difficult to, but you've just got to do your best to put that out of your mind. It's going to come in there a little bit, but it's just something you've got to try hard to do."