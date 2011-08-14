JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 14 Britain's Luke Donald bemoaned his eighth placed finish at the PGA Championship as a "missed opportunity" that capped another year in which the world number one failed to break his major duck.

Donald and fellow Englishman Lee Westwood posted two-under-par rounds of 68 and finished tied for eighth in the fourth and final major of the season.

"A missed opportunity again," said Donald. "The positive I see is that I didn't have my best this week and I still came reasonably close. You know, I know I've got the game to compete and win majors, but I have got to take that as a positive.

"But again, it is bittersweet. It's another major gone, another year gone without winning a major."

The 33-year-old finished tied fourth in the U.S. Masters this year, T45 in the U.S. Open and missed the cut in the British Open.

Both Donald and Westwood closed to within three of the lead before coming unstuck. Donald bogeyed the 15th where he found water and also bogeyed the final hole.

Westwood was bogey-free until the final hole but felt he could have produced more than three birdies.

"I played lovely again today. Just one of those things. I felt like I stroked it a little bit better.

"Having said that, I missed twice inside six feet in the first five holes when you're looking to get off to a quick start is not ideal," he said.

Westwood has finished in the top three at a major championship five times, including second-place finishes at the 2010 U.S. Masters and British Open.

"I have enjoyed playing great for a long time now, but unfortunately when I turn up to majors, when I don't win one, then it's a disappointing week for everybody it seems; obviously for me, but that's the sort of level of golf I'm playing at," he said.

