JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 14 Britain's Luke
Donald bemoaned his eighth placed finish at the PGA Championship
as a "missed opportunity" that capped another year in which the
world number one failed to break his major duck.
Donald and fellow Englishman Lee Westwood posted
two-under-par rounds of 68 and finished tied for eighth in the
fourth and final major of the season.
"A missed opportunity again," said Donald. "The positive I
see is that I didn't have my best this week and I still came
reasonably close. You know, I know I've got the game to compete
and win majors, but I have got to take that as a positive.
"But again, it is bittersweet. It's another major gone,
another year gone without winning a major."
The 33-year-old finished tied fourth in the U.S. Masters
this year, T45 in the U.S. Open and missed the cut in the
British Open.
Both Donald and Westwood closed to within three of the lead
before coming unstuck. Donald bogeyed the 15th where he found
water and also bogeyed the final hole.
Westwood was bogey-free until the final hole but felt he
could have produced more than three birdies.
"I played lovely again today. Just one of those things. I
felt like I stroked it a little bit better.
"Having said that, I missed twice inside six feet in the
first five holes when you're looking to get off to a quick start
is not ideal," he said.
Westwood has finished in the top three at a major
championship five times, including second-place finishes at the
2010 U.S. Masters and British Open.
"I have enjoyed playing great for a long time now, but
unfortunately when I turn up to majors, when I don't win one,
then it's a disappointing week for everybody it seems; obviously
for me, but that's the sort of level of golf I'm playing at," he
said.
