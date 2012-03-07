By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 6 Rory McIlroy only
grabbed top spot in the world golf rankings on Sunday but this
week faces a direct challenge from the two men who could limit
his reign to just seven days.
The Northern Irishman is grouped with world number two Luke
Donald and number three Lee Westwood in the first two rounds of
the WGC-Cadillac Championship at the Blue Monster course.
Donald was world number one for 40 weeks until McIlroy
overtook him with victory at the Honda Classic on Sunday while
Westwood held the top spot prior to Donald's ascent.
Both could return to the top spot with a win at Doral.
While players typically play down the importance of the
rankings, insisting their focus is purely on winning
tournaments, their grouping is bound to be closely followed.
"I think it adds a little bit of interest. I'm not sure that
the players are quite as concerned with it as maybe you guys
(the media) or the fans, at least," said Donald.
"But anything that adds to a tournament where the
broadcasters can talk about it and add to an event, I think it's
probably a good thing.
"There obviously is some jockeying for position. There isn't
one stand-out player right now that certainly is what the world
rankings would say.
"When Tiger was number one, no one really talked about the
world rankings much, and maybe the big talking point was who was
in the top 50, not who was number one.
"It obviously changes with the time. As a player, I try not
to get too wrapped up in it," he said.
Westwood chose a characteristically light-hearted approach
when asked how tough it was to be top dog.
"There's nothing hard about being number one in the world,
no. If you don't enjoy that, then you need to take up another
sport," he said.
"Me and Luke were talking about it on the putting green
today. I said, 'Oh, morning, number two,' and he looked at me
and nodded and said, 'Yeah, it's sort of a bit of a relief'."
"He said, 'There's only one way to go when you're number
one. At least there's more than one way to go at number two.'
"So, you know, you're at the top there and everybody shoots
at you but I think that's the position you want to be in. You
want the position that everybody is envious of," added Westwood.
McIlroy said he wasn't feeling any particular pressure now
that he was on top.
"It depends what type of mind you have and if you thrive in
the spotlight or if you welcome it. I feel like I do thrive in
the spotlight, and I like the attention.
"I'd love to keep myself here for a while. But I know that
it's inevitable that I'll lose it at some point. That's for
sure. I just hope that it's a little further away.
"But that's not what I play golf for. It's not to keep the
number one ranking. It's about winning tournaments, and if I win
tournaments, the ranking will take care of itself."
