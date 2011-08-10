* Williams issues apology for Firestone comments

By Simon Evans

JOHNS CREEK, Aug 10 Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams has apologised for comments he made on Sunday which led to him being accused of stealing the limelight from his employer, Australian Adam Scott, saying his emotions got the better of him.

In a statement, Williams apologised for failing to acknowledge Scott's performance in a television interview but there was no mention of Woods and a reiteration of the jibe that his win on Sunday was the "most special" of his career.

Scott won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club with New Zealander Williams, recently fired by Woods after 12 years together, enjoying unusually vocal support from the crowd.

After the tournament, Williams was interviewed by CBS television before holding an impromptu news conference in which he rated his win with Scott higher than any of his victories, including 13 majors, with Woods.

A number of critics, including some players, had questioned whether Williams had taken away from Scott's victory by breaking the unwritten code on caddies not talking to the media and by failing to mention the Australian's performance.

"There has been considerable debate following the comments I made at the conclusion of Sunday's Bridgestone Invitational," Williams said in a statement on his website (www.kiwicaddy.co.nz/).

"It was a complete surprise to have CBS announcer, David Feherty, ask for an interview following the completion of play.

"My emotions following Adam's victory were running very high and at the time I felt like my emotions poured out and got the better of me. I apologise to my fellow caddies and professionals for failing to mention Adam's outstanding performance.

"I would like to thank all those fans at Firestone who made this victory the most special of my career," added Williams, who was seen in animated conversation with Woods' manager, Mark Steinberg, at Atlanta Athletic Club Tuesday.

WOODS SURPRISE

Woods himself, at a press conference on Wednesday, said he had been surprised at Williams' interview, adding that he had congratulated his former caddie following Scott's victory.

"I was happy to see Stevie and Adam win," the former world number one said. "Adam has been a friend of mine and same with Stevie.

"I sent Stevie a nice text after completion of play, congratulating him on his win."

The 47-year-old Williams, who has previously caddied for top players including Australian Greg Norman and American Raymond Floyd, was stunned when Woods abruptly decided to end a highly successful partnership dating back to 1999.

The New Zealander was axed after the AT&T National at Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, although the split was not made public until after the July 14-17 British Open to limit any distraction for Scott.

Williams later broke his own silence in an interview with New Zealand television, saying he was "very disappointed" and felt he had wasted two years of his life with Woods having been sidelined for long stretches by leg injuries.

