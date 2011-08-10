* Williams issues apology for Firestone comments
By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Aug 10 Tiger Woods' former caddie
Steve Williams has apologised for comments he made on Sunday
which led to him being accused of stealing the limelight from
his employer, Australian Adam Scott, saying his emotions got
the better of him.
In a statement, Williams apologised for failing to
acknowledge Scott's performance in a television interview but
there was no mention of Woods and a reiteration of the jibe
that his win on Sunday was the "most special" of his career.
Scott won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone
Country Club with New Zealander Williams, recently fired by
Woods after 12 years together, enjoying unusually vocal support
from the crowd.
After the tournament, Williams was interviewed by CBS
television before holding an impromptu news conference in which
he rated his win with Scott higher than any of his victories,
including 13 majors, with Woods.
A number of critics, including some players, had questioned
whether Williams had taken away from Scott's victory by
breaking the unwritten code on caddies not talking to the media
and by failing to mention the Australian's performance.
"There has been considerable debate following the comments
I made at the conclusion of Sunday's Bridgestone Invitational,"
Williams said in a statement on his website
(www.kiwicaddy.co.nz/).
"It was a complete surprise to have CBS announcer, David
Feherty, ask for an interview following the completion of
play.
"My emotions following Adam's victory were running very
high and at the time I felt like my emotions poured out and got
the better of me. I apologise to my fellow caddies and
professionals for failing to mention Adam's outstanding
performance.
"I would like to thank all those fans at Firestone who made
this victory the most special of my career," added Williams,
who was seen in animated conversation with Woods' manager, Mark
Steinberg, at Atlanta Athletic Club Tuesday.
WOODS SURPRISE
Woods himself, at a press conference on Wednesday, said he
had been surprised at Williams' interview, adding that he had
congratulated his former caddie following Scott's victory.
"I was happy to see Stevie and Adam win," the former world
number one said. "Adam has been a friend of mine and same with
Stevie.
"I sent Stevie a nice text after completion of play,
congratulating him on his win."
The 47-year-old Williams, who has previously caddied for
top players including Australian Greg Norman and American
Raymond Floyd, was stunned when Woods abruptly decided to end a
highly successful partnership dating back to 1999.
The New Zealander was axed after the AT&T National at
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, although the split was not made
public until after the July 14-17 British Open to limit any
distraction for Scott.
Williams later broke his own silence in an interview with
New Zealand television, saying he was "very disappointed" and
felt he had wasted two years of his life with Woods having been
sidelined for long stretches by leg injuries.
