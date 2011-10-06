By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN MARTIN, California
SAN MARTIN, California Oct 5 Having already
reached lofty heights on the golf course this year, American
Patrick Cantlay has savoured the prospect of playing in the
company of Tiger Woods at this week's Frys.com Open.
Cantlay, awarded the 2011 Mark H. McCormack Medal as the
world's number one amateur, will tee off with 14-times major
winner Woods and 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen in
Thursday's opening round at CordeValle Golf Club.
"It'll be a great time out there," the 19-year-old
Californian told reporters on Wednesday while preparing for his
fifth PGA Tour start of the season. "I'm really looking forward
to it."
The greatest player of his generation, Woods is also the
biggest drawcard in the game but Cantlay was not worried about
the likely distractions of huge galleries and a large media
following on Thursday.
"I'm not going to even worry about it because I can only
control what I'm going to do, no matter who I'm playing with,"
Cantlay said. "So to me it's really not a big deal.
"I'm just going to stick to my game plan, and nothing I do
is going to change because of who I'm playing with."
Cantlay was thrilled to meet Woods for the first time
during a sponsorship outing on Tuesday when the two ended up
playing together.
"He was real cordial and real nice," Cantlay said of the
former world number one. "We joked around a little bit out
there and had a good time.
"I didn't keep my score. I was just an amateur," he added
with a laugh.
TIGER FORM
Woods, who has struggled for form and fitness for much of
this year, will be playing his first tournament in almost two
months at CordeValle but Cantlay expected him to flourish.
"He chipped and putted real well, hit it solid and played
well out there," he said. "I'm sure he's different in practice
rounds than he is in a regular tournament, just like anybody
else, but he looked good to me."
Cantlay, a sophomore at the University of California, Los
Angeles, has every reason to be confident about his own
prospects this week.
He has performed with distinction in his last four PGA Tour
starts and won a college event staged at CordeValle last year.
"I really like the golf course," said the American, who
clinched the 2011 Southern California Golf Association amateur
title and helped his college team win four tournaments this
year. "It suits my game.
"I feel a lot more comfortable out here (on the PGA Tour)
than I did in my first tournament, so it's nice coming out here
and not feeling intimidated as much as I did. I feel ready to
have a good week and play as best as I can."
Cantlay was low amateur at the U.S. Open in June where he
tied for 21st, shared ninth place at the Canadian Open and
fired a course record 60 at the Travelers Championship on the
way to a joint 24th finish.
