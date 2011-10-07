By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN MARTIN, California
SAN MARTIN, California
Patrick Cantlay made the most of his high-profile grouping at
the Frys.com Open by outscoring his playing partners Tiger
Woods and Louis Oosthuizen in Thursday's opening round.
The 19-year-old American, a sophomore at the University of
California, Los Angeles, fired a two-under-par 69 in tricky
scoring conditions at CordeValle Golf Club to beat Woods by
four shots and Oosthuizen by two.
"It was fun," Cantlay told reporters after mixing three
birdies with a lone bogey at the par-four 13th. "I had a good
time out there and really enjoyed myself."
Asked if he was surprised that former world number one
Woods had struggled to an opening 73 in his first PGA Tour
appearance in nearly two months, Cantlay replied
matter-of-factly: "He played how he played.
"I didn't have any expectations for what he was going to do
or what anybody else was going to do except for myself."
He shrugged off any suggestion that outscoring the 14-times
major winner had been in any way significant.
"No," said Cantlay, who was awarded the 2011 Mark H.
McCormack Medal as the world's number one amateur. "It's the
first round of a tournament, so it doesn't mean anything."
Cantlay showed very few signs of nerves while playing in
the company of Woods, arguably the greatest player of all time,
and South African Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion.
He covered the front nine in a flawless three-under 32 and
made his only mistake of the day at the 13th, where he missed a
two-foot putt to save par.
"I pushed it a little bit," Cantlay, who is making the
fifth PGA Tour start of his career this week, explained. "It
came off funny off the putter blade. It was wet and hit a bump
or something.
"I don't know. I guess it just happens. Hit enough of them
and you won't make every one."
Overall, though, Cantlay looked every inch a PGA Tour
professional as he went about his business in unflappable
style.
"I had the same nerves as any time," said the American
teenager, who was low amateur at the U.S. Open in June where he
tied for 21st. "You have nerves on the first tee, at least I
do. And then I settled down there and had a bunch of fun."
