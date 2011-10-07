SAN MARTIN, California Oct 6 Top amateur Patrick Cantlay made the most of his high-profile grouping at the Frys.com Open by outscoring his playing partners Tiger Woods and Louis Oosthuizen in Thursday's opening round.

The 19-year-old American, a sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles, fired a two-under-par 69 in tricky scoring conditions at CordeValle Golf Club to beat Woods by four shots and Oosthuizen by two.

"It was fun," Cantlay told reporters after mixing three birdies with a lone bogey at the par-four 13th. "I had a good time out there and really enjoyed myself."

Asked if he was surprised that former world number one Woods had struggled to an opening 73 in his first PGA Tour appearance in nearly two months, Cantlay replied matter-of-factly: "He played how he played.

"I didn't have any expectations for what he was going to do or what anybody else was going to do except for myself."

He shrugged off any suggestion that outscoring the 14-times major winner had been in any way significant.

"No," said Cantlay, who was awarded the 2011 Mark H. McCormack Medal as the world's number one amateur. "It's the first round of a tournament, so it doesn't mean anything."

Cantlay showed very few signs of nerves while playing in the company of Woods, arguably the greatest player of all time, and South African Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion.

He covered the front nine in a flawless three-under 32 and made his only mistake of the day at the 13th, where he missed a two-foot putt to save par.

"I pushed it a little bit," Cantlay, who is making the fifth PGA Tour start of his career this week, explained. "It came off funny off the putter blade. It was wet and hit a bump or something.

"I don't know. I guess it just happens. Hit enough of them and you won't make every one."

Overall, though, Cantlay looked every inch a PGA Tour professional as he went about his business in unflappable style.

"I had the same nerves as any time," said the American teenager, who was low amateur at the U.S. Open in June where he tied for 21st. "You have nerves on the first tee, at least I do. And then I settled down there and had a bunch of fun."