SAN MARTIN, California Oct 7 Frustrated for much of this year by a lingering foot injury, Paul Casey put himself in prime position to win a second tournament in two weeks at the Frys.com Open on Friday.

The British world number 20, fresh from victory in the Korean golf tour's Shinhan Donghae Open on Sunday, surged into an early one-shot lead with a sizzling seven-under-par 64 in the fog-delayed second round.

Though not yet back to full fitness after being hampered by a sore right toe since May, Casey was delighted to be back in contention for another title after racking up eight birdies at CordeValle Golf Club.

"It's not perfect, but now I can walk without limping," the 34-year-old Englishman told reporters after shrugging off 16 hours of jet-lag to take charge in the PGA Tour's Fall series event with an eight-under total of 134.

"It's probably the best I've hit the golf ball all year, and even though the toe isn't 100 percent, it's great news."

Casey, an 11-times winner on the European Tour whose only PGA Tour victory came at the 2009 Houston Open, has played with a plate in his right shoe and his toes taped up since late May.

"It was a joint in my foot which wasn't allowing my foot to move correctly and that put pressure on my toe," he said.

"I'm probably about 70 percent, but I had a big breakthrough after I missed out on the FedExCup (playoffs)," he added, referring to a visit to the Gray Institute, an internationally acclaimed clinic for sports injury prevention.

"These guys are legends in the fitness and physio world, and helped my trainer sort of get the toe going in the right direction. I can actually start to roll my foot correctly, and that then takes the pressure off the toe."

MAKING PROGRESS

Although Casey's footwork during the golf swing is not yet where he wants it to be, he was thrilled with his progress in South Korea last week.

"That was the first time I've been on the golf course since making progress with the foot and the toes, and it was night and day," he said with a smile. "Suddenly a little bit of confidence and the ball striking is coming back.

"By no means is it perfect but it's nice to look up and know that the golf ball is actually going in the direction that I wanted it to go in, which hasn't happened in a really long time."

Casey, who won the European Tour's inaugural Volvo Golf Champions event in Bahrain in January, has returned to the PGA Tour for the next two weeks to retain his playing privileges for 2012.

"I haven't played my 15 yet this year," he said, referring to the minimum number of events required to keep his PGA Tour card for next season.

"Where I am in the money list is not my primary concern. My primary concern is getting healthy, but I have to play my 15, and I'll be playing next week as well to make sure I fulfill that obligation."

Casey, the highest-ranked player in the Frys.com Open field, will end his 2011 PGA Tour campaign at next week's McGladrey Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

