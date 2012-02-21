By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 20 Spaniard Gonzalo
Fernandez-Castano fancies the idea of being a 'Tiger tamer' at
this week's WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship where he will
meet three-times winner Tiger Woods in the opening round.
Fernandez-Castano, ranked 48th in the world, has never
previously played in the company of Woods and said that while it
was a privilege to be drawn against him in the Arizona desert
the 14-times major champion was beatable.
"It's a great opportunity, and you have to look at it that
way," the 31-year-old from Madrid told reporters at Dove
Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Monday.
"If you tee it up on Wednesday thinking, 'Oh, no, I'm
playing against Tiger', that's not the way to start a
tournament.
"I'm the underdog, I have nothing to lose. And at the same
time I don't think he's at his best so it's a good opportunity.
If I play well I can beat him."
Fernandez-Castano regards Woods, ranked 20th, as one of the
greatest to play the game but hopes to make the most of his
opportunity against an opponent working his way back to form
after two years of struggle due to injuries and marital trouble.
"Being 48th in the world rankings at the moment, you don't
expect to be paired against Tiger Woods," the Spaniard said of
his first-round draw in the elite 64-man event. "But those
things happen.
"He's probably not at his best, and you have to look at it
that way. Maybe it's a good chance to play good, and maybe I can
beat him. That would be a great feeling.
"He's won this tournament three times and he has a very good
match play record, especially in his amateur days, but not so
good on the Ryder Cup. I think he's beatable."
THREE-YEAR DROUGHT
Fernandez-Castano won his fifth European Tour title at last
year's Singapore Open, ending a three-year victory drought that
included almost six months on the sidelines because of a back
injury.
Since launching his 2012 campaign, he has finished no worse
than 26th in his first three events on the European circuit and
he arrived at Dove Mountain this week in high spirits.
"I've had a good start to the season," Fernandez-Castano
said. "I'm quite confident with my game and hopefully we can
have a good tournament.
"Of course, to have a good tournament I need to first of all
play the best golf of my life on Wednesday," he added with a
broad grin.
Asked whether he might be distracted by the army of
spectators and large media contingent which typically follow
Woods, Fernandez-Castano replied: "I've played with big
galleries before so I don't think that's going to be a problem.
"I'm sure they will all be rooting for him. I just want to
enjoy it. I've never played with Tiger before, not even in a
stroke play event. For me it's a big privilege.
"If I win, fantastic. If I lose, well, I've lost to one of
the best players in history. I know I need to play my best golf
and hopefully he doesn't play his best. That's the way it works.
Match play is like that."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)