Aug 16 Winners of the PGA Championship, following the three-shot victory by Australian Jason Day on Sunday in the 97th edition at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin (U.S. unless stated): 2015 Jason Day (Australia) 2014 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2013 Jason Dufner 2012 McIlroy 2011 Keegan Bradley 2010 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 2009 Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 2008 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 2007 Tiger Woods 2006 Woods 2005 Phil Mickelson 2004 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2003 Shaun Micheel 2002 Rich Beem 2001 David Toms 2000 Woods 1999 Woods 1998 Singh 1997 Davis Love III 1996 Mark Brooks 1995 Steve Elkington (Australia) 1994 Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1993 Paul Azinger 1992 Price 1991 John Daly 1990 Wayne Grady (Australia) 1989 Payne Stewart 1988 Jeff Sluman 1987 Larry Nelson 1986 Bob Tway 1985 Hubert Green 1984 Lee Trevino 1983 Hal Sutton 1982 Ray Floyd 1981 Nelson 1980 Jack Nicklaus 1979 David Graham (Australia) 1978 John Mahaffey 1977 Lanny Wadkins 1976 Dave Stockton 1975 Nicklaus 1974 Trevino 1973 Nicklaus 1972 Gary Player (South Africa) 1971 Nicklaus 1970 Stockton 1969 Floyd 1968 Julius Boros 1967 Don January 1966 Al Geiberger 1965 Dave Marr 1964 Bobby Nichols 1963 Nicklaus 1962 Player 1961 Jerry Barber 1960 Jay Hebert 1959 Bob Rosburg 1958 Dow Finsterwald 1957 Lionel Hebert 1956 Jack Burke 1955 Doug Ford 1954 Chick Harbert 1953 Walter Burkemo 1952 Jim Turnesa 1951 Sam Snead 1950 Chandler Harper 1949 Snead 1948 Ben Hogan 1947 Jim Ferrier (Australia) 1946 Hogan 1945 Byron Nelson 1944 Bob Hamilton 1943 No championship played 1942 Snead 1941 Vic Ghezzi 1940 Nelson 1939 Henry Picard 1938 Paul Runyan 1937 Denny Shute 1936 Shute 1935 Johnny Revolta 1934 Runyan 1933 Gene Sarazen 1932 Olin Dutra 1931 Tom Creavy 1930 Tommy Armour 1929 Leo Diegel 1928 Diegel 1927 Walter Hagen 1926 Hagen 1925 Hagen 1924 Hagen 1923 Sarazen 1922 Sarazen 1921 Hagen 1920 Jock Hutchison 1919 Jim Barnes (England) 1918 No championship played 1917 No championship played 1916 Barnes (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both)