Aug 7 Winners of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio since the tournament was first held as the World Series of Golf in 1976 (U.S. unless stated): 2011 Adam Scott (Australia) 2010 Hunter Mahan 2009 Tiger Woods 2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2007 Tiger Woods 2006 Woods 2005 Woods 2004 Stewart Cink 2003 Darren Clarke (Britain) 2002 Craig Parry (Australia) 2001 Woods 2000 Woods 1999 Woods 1998 David Duval 1997 Greg Norman (Australia) 1996 Phil Mickelson 1995 Norman 1994 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 1993 Fulton Allem (South Africa) 1992 Craig Stadler 1991 Tom Purtzer 1990 Olazabal 1989 David Frost (South Africa) 1988 Mike Reid 1987 Curtis Strange 1986 Dan Pohl 1985 Roger Maltbie 1984 Denis Watson (Zimbabwe) 1983 Nick Price (Zimbabwe) 1982 Stadler 1981 Bill Rogers 1980 Tom Watson 1979 Lon Hinkle 1978 Gil Morgan 1977 Lanny Wadkins 1976 Jack Nicklaus (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

