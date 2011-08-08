Aug 7 Winners of the WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio since the
tournament was first held as the World Series of Golf in 1976
(U.S. unless stated):
2011 Adam Scott (Australia)
2010 Hunter Mahan
2009 Tiger Woods
2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
2007 Tiger Woods
2006 Woods
2005 Woods
2004 Stewart Cink
2003 Darren Clarke (Britain)
2002 Craig Parry (Australia)
2001 Woods
2000 Woods
1999 Woods
1998 David Duval
1997 Greg Norman (Australia)
1996 Phil Mickelson
1995 Norman
1994 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)
1993 Fulton Allem (South Africa)
1992 Craig Stadler
1991 Tom Purtzer
1990 Olazabal
1989 David Frost (South Africa)
1988 Mike Reid
1987 Curtis Strange
1986 Dan Pohl
1985 Roger Maltbie
1984 Denis Watson (Zimbabwe)
1983 Nick Price (Zimbabwe)
1982 Stadler
1981 Bill Rogers
1980 Tom Watson
1979 Lon Hinkle
1978 Gil Morgan
1977 Lanny Wadkins
1976 Jack Nicklaus
