* Olympic medal win in Rio stirs interest in sport
* Beijing has relaxed ban on officials playing golf
* PGA aims to more than double tour events in China
* Golf club maker Honma lists in HK with eye on China market
* China golf products market seen growing 38 pct by 2019
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Oct 6 A year after China ordered
public officials off the fairways in a crackdown on graft, the
business of golf is betting hunger for the game among middle
class fans and an Olympic medal for a home-grown star can drive
the sport back to growth.
The PGA Tour, organiser of golf's flagship events, says it
wants to more than double the number of events on the Chinese
mainland as Beijing basks in the glow of a bronze medal in Rio
for Feng Shanshan - also a multi-millionaire winner on the
international Ladies PGA Tour.
Meanwhile Honma Golf Ltd, maker of the world's
most expensive clubs, makes its debut on the Hong Kong stock
exchange on Thursday after a HK$1.26 billion ($162 million)
listing, touting the chance of China growth as a key attraction
in its prospectus. Feng, sponsored by Honma, also appears in the
document - and helped out in roadshow presentations.
"Double-digit or triple-digit growth in the population (of
golfers) is very achievable," said Gregory Gilligan,
Beijing-based head of the PGA Tour's Chinese affiliate, speaking
in a recent interview at the Clearwater Bay Golf and Country
Club in Hong Kong, where the China PGA Tour will hold its first
event outside the mainland from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
After years of being unofficially tolerated, golf was
officially banned for members of the Chinese Communist Party in
October last year during a draconian anti-corruption drive. The
sport's popularity took a severe hit, and over a hundred courses
closed.
China has since softened its position, arguing earlier this
year that golf itself was "not a wrongdoing", according to a
report in China Daily, as long as officials pay their way and
stick to playing outside working hours, rather than stroll the
fairways while during work time on the public dime.
RETAIL SALES SEEN JUMPING
In the meantime, according to Frost & Sullivan, China is
primed to be one of the fastest-growing markets for golf
products, driven by its growing middle class and rise in
disposable income.
Frost & Sullivan estimates the China golf products markets
will jump by more than a third to $646 million in retail sales
value in 2019 from $469 million last year.
The hopes for growth in China come at a time when the sport
has seen player numbers dropping globally, prompting some
international sporting goods maker to cut back on golf and focus
on other areas.
German sportswear maker Adidas said in May it aimed to sell
most of its money-losing golf business including TaylorMade and
Adams, while Nike in August said it was looking to the exit golf
equipment business.
But for Honma, which will have a market capitalisation of
about HK$6 billion ($773 million) the time was right to prepare
for expansion in China. Based in Japan but controlled by Chinese
businessman and chairman Liu Jianguo, Honma's clubs can fetch as
much as nearly $5,000 for a top-of-the-range set, with
celebrities including Donald Trump reported to be fans.
"We have to prepare to capture the market in case the demand
explodes one day," said Honma's Liu, speaking at a pre-IPO
event.
($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Kenneth Maxwell)