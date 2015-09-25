ATLANTA, Sept 25 Steady rains saturated East Lake Golf Club on Friday but, despite softer, more receptive greens, players found the going difficult in the second round of the Tour Championship.

"It was harder today," said British Open champion Zach Johnson, in fourth place at four under par, five strokes behind leader Henrik Stenson, despite double-bogeying the par-five ninth and dropping shots on three of the next four holes.

"The ball was going shorter. (You needed) a lot longer clubs into holes," added Johnson, one of the shorter hitters in the game.

Englishman Paul Casey also had an up-and-down round, with four birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey in a level-par 70 that put him in third place, four off the pace.

"I'm not a great fan of the rain," said Casey, who quit the European Tour to play full-time on the PGA Tour this year. "That's why I live in Arizona.

"I lost control of a couple of the longer clubs in the bag.

"Today was a difficult, testing day. Henrik did a wonderful job of picking up more birdies and getting further ahead."

EXTRAORDINARY SHORT GAME

Masters and U.S. Open winner Jordan Spieth used his extraordinary short game to post a bogey-free 66 and leap into second place at six-under, three behind Swede Stenson.

"It was wet, but not too many mud balls," said the 22-year-old American. "And when there was mud on it, it was normally wet mud, which doesn't affect the ball too much.

"The hardest part was just around the greens in the rough. When it's wet, it can be diabolical sometimes."

World number one Jason Day was a bit frustrated after shooting 71 for level-par 140.

"It's very wet out there. But if you just miss the fairways, you can't get anywhere near the hole," he said. "And then you got yourself 40, 50-footers all day and it's just difficult to hole those putts."

Four-times major winner Rory McIlroy (71 for 137) said he was surprised that more players were not able to take advantage.

"Honestly, I thought the scoring would have been better just because of the softness of the golf course and not much wind," McIlroy said. "I guess everyone was finding it a little tricky."

Even Stenson, who added a stroke to his overnight lead of two shots, disliked the conditions.

"I like it more like what we had yesterday," said the Swede, who fired an opening 63. "It's getting soaking wet throughout my feet right now, and it's pretty greasy out there in areas.

"But mind reading is hard and controlling the weather is even harder. So, it doesn't really matter what we like or not like, I'm just going to pull up the curtains and see what we got tomorrow." (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)