LOS ANGELES Aug 25 United States captain Fred
Couples ended speculation over whether Tiger Woods might be
selected for the Presidents Cup in November by saying on
Thursday the former world number one would be a wildcard pick.
Woods had been eager to take part in the Ryder Cup-style
competition against the Internationals in Australia but had no
chance of gaining automatic selection after struggling for form
and fitness this season.
The leading 10 players in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings
after the Sept. 15-18 BMW Championship qualify for the 12-man
team, with Couples adding two captain's picks on Sept. 26.
Woods lies 28th in the standings.
"I've told him he's going to be on the team," Couples said
during a news conference while preparing for Friday's opening
round of the Champions Tour's Boeing Classic at the TPC
Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Washington.
"There is no reason for me to wait till Sept. 26 to pick
Tiger. He's the best player in the world forever."
Woods has played on every U.S. Presidents Cup team since
1998 but he has been a shadow of his former dominant self since
the end of 2009 while trying to rebuild his golf swing and
private life following the breakup of his marriage.
His world ranking has slipped to 36th and he failed to
qualify for the PGA Tour's elite FedExCup playoffs after
missing the cut at this month's PGA Championship. His next
scheduled event is the Nov. 10-13 Australian Open.
Before last week's Senior Players Championship, Couples
made his own intentions clear as to what he expected from the
rusty Woods.
SHOWING UP
"He can't just show up the week before in Australia,"
Couples said. "I have made it clear that whoever I picked will
be playing the Australian tournament the week before. But I
need him to play more than just there."
Asked on Thursday about the extra event he had urged Woods
to play, Couples replied: "He has responded to that. I'm pretty
sure you'll see him one more time. That's enough for me.
"The last thing he wants to do is embarrass himself. I
think he'll be ready to play. Does that mean he's going to go
out and win every point? No, I don't expect that. But I expect
him to be sharp and ready to play. I'd be shocked if he's
not."
Woods's biggest problems this year have been injury and
lack of practice. He was sidelined for three months while
recovering from the left knee ligaments and Achilles tendon he
hurt during the Masters in April, when he tied for fourth.
"Is he playing well right now? No," said Couples. "(But) he
almost won (the Masters) four months ago and you don't do that
by playing poor golf.
"When you're the best player in the world for 12 straight
years and you're not on a team, there's something wrong."
