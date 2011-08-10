JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 10 Twenty years after winning the PGA Championship in the most unlikely of circumstances, John Daly is back at the season's final major fervently hoping he can regain form with his driver.

The long-hitting American is languishing 176th in the PGA Tour's driving accuracy charts with an average percentage of 54.51 and knows he will need to improve that significantly this week on the challenging Atlanta Athletic Club layout.

"I've really been struggling with my driver lately," Daly, 45, told Reuters after completing his preparations for Thursday's opening round.

"I have been working hard on it today and you certainly need it out here. Hopefully I can hit some fairways this week, because the rest of my game is very good, very good."

The challenging par-70 course at Atlanta Athletic Club measures 7,467 yards off the back tees and places a high premium on fairway accuracy.

Daly, whose outlandish attire and power hitting have proved a massive drawcard on the PGA Tour over the last two decades, hoped he could recapture the driving form he displayed at last month's Canadian Open.

"I hit the drivers pretty good that week, I just didn't make a ton of putts," the double major champion said after puffing on a cigarette. "And I loved the way I chipped there the last two days."

Daly, popularly known as 'Wild Thing', tied for ninth at the Canadian Open, his first top 10 on the PGA Tour since 2005. He has not won on the U.S. circuit since the 2004 Buick Invitational.

CANADIAN BOOST

Asked how much confidence he had gained from his performance at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, he replied: "It's been a struggle, like a lot of guys that have been hurt out here.

"You can't play good golf out here when you're hurt. I had a little groin problem that week but other than that, everything felt pretty good. I just didn't execute."

Daly, who has spent most of his adult life struggling with alcohol, anti-depressants, gambling, binge eating and divorces, has also suffered various injuries in recent years.

"You get aches at this age and you just wonder what bone is going to pop or not pop on every swing," he said with a grin.

Twenty years ago at Crooked Stick, Daly became one of the most unlikely major winners of all time, triumphing by three strokes over fellow American Bruce Lietzke after being the ninth alternate in the build-up to the PGA Championship.

Aged 25 that year, Daly was told only the day before the tournament's first round he had been elevated to first alternate.

After driving in a car for seven-and-a-half hours, he was then informed that Zimbabwe's Nick Price had withdrawn from the event as his wife was about to give birth.

A last-minute addition to the field, the big-hitting American went on to clinch his first major title -- using Price's caddie, Jeff "Squeaky" Medlen, and without having played a practice round at Crooked Stick.

"That all feels like 40 years ago now," Daly jested as he made his way up the steps to the locker room at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Asked to recall his most vivid memories of the 1991 PGA Championship, Daly replied: "The golf course itself. Squeaky said to me that week: 'You can fly it out of trouble, just hit driver'. The driver was a big asset there for me."

(Editing by Rex Gowar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)