By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 10 Twenty years after
winning the PGA Championship in the most unlikely of
circumstances, John Daly is back at the season's final major
fervently hoping he can regain form with his driver.
The long-hitting American is languishing 176th in the PGA
Tour's driving accuracy charts with an average percentage of
54.51 and knows he will need to improve that significantly this
week on the challenging Atlanta Athletic Club layout.
"I've really been struggling with my driver lately," Daly,
45, told Reuters after completing his preparations for
Thursday's opening round.
"I have been working hard on it today and you certainly need
it out here. Hopefully I can hit some fairways this week,
because the rest of my game is very good, very good."
The challenging par-70 course at Atlanta Athletic Club
measures 7,467 yards off the back tees and places a high premium
on fairway accuracy.
Daly, whose outlandish attire and power hitting have proved
a massive drawcard on the PGA Tour over the last two decades,
hoped he could recapture the driving form he displayed at last
month's Canadian Open.
"I hit the drivers pretty good that week, I just didn't make
a ton of putts," the double major champion said after puffing on
a cigarette. "And I loved the way I chipped there the last two
days."
Daly, popularly known as 'Wild Thing', tied for ninth at the
Canadian Open, his first top 10 on the PGA Tour since 2005. He
has not won on the U.S. circuit since the 2004 Buick
Invitational.
CANADIAN BOOST
Asked how much confidence he had gained from his performance
at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, he replied:
"It's been a struggle, like a lot of guys that have been hurt
out here.
"You can't play good golf out here when you're hurt. I had a
little groin problem that week but other than that, everything
felt pretty good. I just didn't execute."
Daly, who has spent most of his adult life struggling with
alcohol, anti-depressants, gambling, binge eating and divorces,
has also suffered various injuries in recent years.
"You get aches at this age and you just wonder what bone is
going to pop or not pop on every swing," he said with a grin.
Twenty years ago at Crooked Stick, Daly became one of the
most unlikely major winners of all time, triumphing by three
strokes over fellow American Bruce Lietzke after being the ninth
alternate in the build-up to the PGA Championship.
Aged 25 that year, Daly was told only the day before the
tournament's first round he had been elevated to first
alternate.
After driving in a car for seven-and-a-half hours, he was
then informed that Zimbabwe's Nick Price had withdrawn from the
event as his wife was about to give birth.
A last-minute addition to the field, the big-hitting
American went on to clinch his first major title -- using
Price's caddie, Jeff "Squeaky" Medlen, and without having played
a practice round at Crooked Stick.
"That all feels like 40 years ago now," Daly jested as he
made his way up the steps to the locker room at Atlanta Athletic
Club.
Asked to recall his most vivid memories of the 1991 PGA
Championship, Daly replied: "The golf course itself. Squeaky
said to me that week: 'You can fly it out of trouble, just hit
driver'. The driver was a big asset there for me."
