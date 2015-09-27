ATLANTA, Sept 27 Jason Day's reign as world number one lasted one week as American Jordan Spieth reclaimed the top spot by winning the Tour Championship and FedExCup on Sunday, but the Australian is not fretting.

"To be able to win the major championship, the PGA Championship, and then also to get to number one has been a life-long dream of mine," Day said after a closing 68 for two-under 278 and a tie for 10th, seven shots behind Spieth.

"So it's been a good positive year."

The 27-year-old Australian came to East Lake Golf Club as the hottest golfer on the planet, coming off a FedExCup playoffs victory at the BMW Championship that was his fourth win in six events including his maiden major at the PGA.

"I was a little flat," said Day. "Something that I'm still trying to learn, how to back up a win with another win, or at least the same level of play, explosiveness off the tee, as sharp off the tee from tee to green."

Despite his disappointment, Day played consistently at East Lake with his worst score of the week a one-over 71.

"I think overall it was a solid week, but it was just an OK week for me. It would have been nice to kind of challenge that FedExCup win."

Day vowed to work even harder, but for now was looking forward to the off-season following the Presidents Cup in two weeks' time in South Korea.

"I'm looking forward to getting some rest. Really trying to take care of my body in the off-season to come back as a new person for next year," he said.

"And a lot more motivated, a lot more hungry to stay on top of the world."

Day said he needed to take the long view.

"I was the best player in the world, I felt like for the most part of this summer," he said.

"I want to be more of a dominant player and I want to be at the top of the world ranking list for a long, long time." (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)