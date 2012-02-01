Feb 1 Brendon de Jonge has been the
undisputed 'Birdie King' on the PGA Tour for the last three
years but that is a label the burly Zimbabwean would happily
trade for a maiden victory on the U.S. circuit.
More often than he would like, de Jonge's aggressive power
game has cost him 'soft' bogeys and he readily accepts he needs
to add a greater sense of discipline to his on-course strategy.
"Obviously it's nice to know that you can make a lot of
birdies but in saying that I need to be a little bit more
disciplined," de Jonge told Reuters ahead of this week's Phoenix
Open. "I know that. I need to play a few more clean rounds.
"I remember talking to (fellow Zimbabwean) Nick Price about
it and Nick said: 'You know what, once you start playing a few
rounds where your birdies actually count, they're not cancelling
out bogeys.'
"And that makes perfect sense. Often making a big par save
keeps your momentum going more than a birdie does. It's taken me
a little while to learn that but I am figuring it out."
Since the start of the 2009 season, no player on the PGA
Tour has made more birdies than de Jonge who has totalled 1,225
in that time. Next best, 80 birdies adrift, are Americans Webb
Simpson and Bo Van Pelt.
Tiger Woods, who typically plays fewer events each season
than most other players on the PGA Tour, has totalled 529
birdies over that period.
"I've always been a guy who's made a fair few birdies,"
smiled de Jonge, who earned second-team All-America honours at
Virginia Tech university. "I go at a lot of flags, and at times
I'll make a lot of soft bogeys because of that."
Since he first competed on the PGA Tour in 2007, de Jonge
has piled up earnings of $4,653,873 but the closest he has come
to winning a tournament has been with three third-place
finishes.
LET SLIP
Of those, the one he feels he really let slip was last
year's Greenbrier Classic where he missed a putt from five feet
on the 72nd hole that would have put him in a playoff eventually
won by American Scott Stallings.
"I was just one putt away from getting into that playoff,
but I played a really good round on Sunday and I didn't get much
out of it," de Jonge said of a closing four-under-par 66.
"That was probably the most comfortable I've felt in that
position as well, so that was the one that I let get away more
than any other."
Asked what he needed to clear that final hurdle and land a
maiden PGA Tour victory, he replied: "A little bit of
everything, and mainly a little bit of luck ...
"But in saying that, I have put myself in position a lot of
times and haven't quite finished the job on Sundays. So just
keep on learning on Sundays and hopefully one time I will feel
really comfortable out there and play one good round."
De Jonge, who counts Price and fellow Virginia Tech alumnus
Johnson Wagner among his main mentors in the game, has no doubt
about the biggest lesson he has learned over the last year.
"Simply knowing that I am good enough to be out here," the
31-year-old said. "I think everybody comes out here with that
question, barring a few players. You can tell yourself as many
times as you want to: 'I'm good enough to be out here'.
"But until you prove it to yourself, there is always going
to be a little bit of doubt.
"Now it's a matter of telling myself I can win out here and
then proving that to myself as well," added de Jonge, who tied
for 10th in his first PGA Tour event this season at the Sony
Open in Hawaii. "So I am excited about this year."
