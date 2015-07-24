OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 24 Graham DeLaet, the highest-ranked Canadian in the field at this week's RBC Canadian Open, withdrew from his national championship during the second round on Friday because of a left thumb injury.

The 33-year-old from Weyburn in Saskatchewan jammed his thumb when he hit a tee shot on the 12th hole during Thursday's opening round at Glen Abbey.

DeLaet managed to finish with an even-par 72 and said he was hopeful that he could play through discomfort in the second round, despite experiencing pain on his takeaway.

However, the world number 84 lasted just four holes on Friday before pulling out of the tournament.

"Totally gutted I had to WD from our national championship. Thanks for all the kind words. Hopefully just a short recovery," DeLaet tweeted.

"I know how much he loves playing here," fellow Canadian David Hearn, who rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under-par 64 in the second round, told reporters.

"That's got to be tearing at his heart strings not being able to finish his round. I know how much this tournament means to every Canadian in this field and how much it means to Graham. I just hope he gets healthy again, soon."

The Canadian Open has not been won by a home player since Pat Fletcher triumphed in 1954. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)