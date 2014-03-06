* Powerful storm sweeps across south Florida

* Dufner holds one shot lead as play resumes (Updates after play resumes)

DORAL, Florida, March 6 First round action at the WGC-Cadillac Championship resumed on Thursday after dangerous weather had halted play for over two hours.

Violent thunderstorms and a tornado watch forced organisers to blow the horn and clear the Blue Monster Course with American Jason Dufner sitting atop the leaderboard at five under through 10 holes.

Russell Henley, fresh off Sunday's Honda Classic triumph, continued his good form and is sitting one shot back at four under after 10 holes.

The powerful storm swept across south Florida drenching the Doral resort but caused no damage allowing workers to quickly get the layout back in playable shape. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Doral; Editing by Frank Pingue)