DUBLIN, Ohio May 30 Energised by his successful
title defence of the European Tour's PGA Championship on Sunday,
Luke Donald believes he is close to recapturing the stellar form
that swept him to four tournament wins worldwide last year.
It was exactly a year ago that Donald clinched the PGA
Championship at Wentworth to become world number one for the
first time and he went on to end a stunning 2011 campaign by
claiming the money list crowns on both sides of the Atlantic.
"After a bit of a slow start to the year, it's starting to
pick up, starting to find the similar form that I found last
year," Donald told reporters at Muirfield Village Golf Club on
Wednesday while preparing for this week's Memorial tournament.
"Wentworth has obviously been a kind place to me and I
played very well there since the (course) redesign. I'm happy
with the way my game is progressing.
"I feel like my game is in a good spot, and excited about
this week. It's a good field and a great tournament."
Donald returned to the top of the world rankings for the
fourth time in 12 months after strolling to a four-shot victory
at Wentworth, becoming only the third player to win the trophy
in back-to-back years.
"It was a big step for me to go into Sunday with the lead
and play like I did on the back nine, hitting a lot of quality
shots off the tee and into the greens and obviously holing a few
putts, as well," he said.
MOST PLEASURE
Asked what had given him the most pleasure about his victory
on Sunday, Donald replied: "Doing a few things I hadn't done,
going to an event and defending. I've never done that before.
"Obviously getting back to No. 1, although I've done that a
couple times now," he added with a smile as roars of
good-natured laughter rippled through in the interview room.
"But I was just really proud of the way I handled myself on
Sunday. I felt some nerves and it's always tougher leading going
into Sunday, or I think it is.
"Just to play that back nine in three under, play a lot of
solid shots and not get really out of position, really be in
control of my golf ball under the pressure ... I walked away
really feeling good about that."
Donald won his fifth PGA Tour title at the Transitions
Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida in March and he would
dearly love to add a sixth this week in the event hosted by
golfing great Jack Nicklaus.
"I'm always interested in winning, no matter where it is but
this is a special place," the 35-year-old Englishman said of
Muirfield Village. "I think every golfer would want this on
their resume of victories.
"It's a special tournament with a great field, and you
always want to go to tournaments that have strong fields. That's
a little bit how I set my schedule.
"You want to play against the best players and beat them.
Obviously having Jack Nicklaus's name associated with it makes
it a little bit more special."
Donald will launch his bid for a maiden victory at Muirfield
Village in Thursday's opening round when he tees off in a
high-profile grouping with U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy and
Keegan Bradley, winner of last year's PGA Championship.
