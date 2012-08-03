AKRON, Ohio Aug 3 Firestone Country Club's greens have been widely praised by the players at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational but Luke Donald had his hands full trying to negotiate them late in Friday's second round.

Playing in the second-last group of the day, British world number one Donald had to cope with occasional spike marks on the slick putting surfaces, a perennial problem for late starters in professional golf tournaments.

"It's tough to make putts when you tee off late in the afternoon," the Englishman told reporters after carding a one-under-par 69 in steamy sunshine to finish six strokes behind pacesetting American Jim Furyk.

"The greens are just not quite as good. I hit a few putts I thought went in and just didn't. It could have been a lot better, but it was a solid round of golf."

Bidding for his second PGA Tour victory of the year, Donald needed only 25 putts in his opening 66 on Thursday.

On Friday, however, he totalled 33 putts as he slipped from a tie for third overnight into a share of sixth place in the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event.

"It was tougher for me on the greens today," the 34-year-old said. "That was really the difference. I actually played a little bit better than I did yesterday.

"I hit more fairways, more greens. I certainly gave myself a lot more opportunities for birdies. I had good greens yesterday morning and really took advantage of it. Today was not so good."

The statistics comfortably back up Donald's comments. On Thursday, he reached only 10 of 18 greens in regulation. On Friday, he improved that to an impressive 16 of 18.

Asked what strategy he would employ going into the weekend six shots off the lead, Donald replied: "Just keep playing consistently. For me it's always about hitting fairways, hitting greens, giving myself opportunities.

"If I can make a few birdies early on, take advantage of some of the birdie holes and see what happens. Six shots over two days, I feel like I'm playing good enough to try and catch Jim." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by John O'Brien)