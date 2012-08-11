* Donald struggles to a 76 in second round
* Makes the cut with no room to spare
(Updates at end of day)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 10 Luke
Donald's quest to end a title drought in the majors was poised
to fall well short once again as he struggled to a four-over-par
76 in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship.
The British world number one had high hopes coming into the
week with a new strategy to put himself under less self-imposed
pressure but flirted with missing the cut before narrowly making
it right on the number at six-over 150.
Strong, swirling winds at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course posed
all sorts of problems for the players on the longest layout to
stage a major championship and Donald lost further ground with
five bogeys, one double-bogey and three birdies.
"It's just one of those weeks. I actually played decently
this week and got nothing out of it," the 34-year-old Englishman
told reporters.
"The course changed quite a bit today and you had to adapt.
Certainly it didn't play anything like the practice days.
"I was talking with my caddie on the range if I would have
rather had two-iron in (the bag) to hit it (the ball) a little
bit lower. I was thinking about putting that in and didn't. We
should have."
Donald's woes were summed up by his performance at the
tricky par-three 17th which he double-bogeyed in the opening
round and bogeyed on Friday.
"Yeah, two tee shots I thought I hit pretty well," he said.
"Yesterday, it was a hard right-to-left wind, and the ball hung
out there and hit on the edge of the green, rolled into the
water.
"Today I hit my line, hit where I wanted to. It just rolled
into the bunker. I hit a pretty good shot and just missed the
putt."
Donald, who became the first player to lead the money lists
on both the European and U.S. PGA tours last year, missed the
cut at the U.S. Open in June but felt he had learned from the
experience.
"It was an important lesson for me at the U.S. Open, the
fact that I picked up I was getting so anxious and pressing too
hard and wanting to be successful," said the Englishman, who
went on to tie for fifth at last month's British Open.
"After that week of failing and kind of realising that a lot
of the mindset I had going into that week was a part of the
failure, that's really helped me.
"No matter how I'm hitting it physically, there's always a
way to mentally be on top; have that control of how I want to
feel come Thursday; how I want to approach the tournament with
the correct mindset."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue and
John O'Brien)