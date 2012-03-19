March 19 Luke Donald is desperate to show the
golfing world his remarkable 2011 season was no fluke and
victory at the Transitions Championship in Florida represented
timely encouragement.
The 34-year-old, displaced as world number one by fellow
Briton Rory McIlroy two weeks ago, went back to the top of the
rankings after beating Americans Jim Furyk and Robert Garrigus
and South Korean Bae Sang-Moon in a four-way playoff on Sunday.
All four players finished 72 holes on 13-under-par and
Donald took the first prize after drilling a brilliant 150-yard
approach shot out of the rough at the opening sudden-death hole
and rolling in his birdie putt from seven feet.
Asked by reporters if he felt a sense of having been written
off after losing the number one ranking earlier this month,
Donald replied: "Absolutely.
"I don't think many people thought I could do what I did
last year all over again this season. Hopefully now I can prove
them wrong."
The Englishman won four titles worldwide in 2011 and became
the first player to clinch the orders of merit on both sides of
the Atlantic.
"This is a funny game," said Donald. "It does come and go.
I've had a slow start to this year and there have been doubts -
they do creep in sometimes.
"You can certainly fall into the trap of looking at last
year and how you played and kind of compare."
ELS HAMMERING
Donald said he was especially disappointed with his 5 & 4
hammering by South African Ernie Els in the first round of last
month's WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona.
"The way I played against Ernie really bothered me," said
the 2004, 2006 and 2010 Ryder Cup player. "I hit the ball poorly
and wasn't hitting the shots I wanted to.
"I also wasn't feeling comfortable on the greens and it just
seemed strange because I had been working hard and I felt good
about where I was."
Donald enjoyed a spell of 40 weeks as number one before
being overtaken by McIlroy and he said their battle at the top
of the rankings was great for the sport.
"Golf is in a good spot right now," he said. "There is a lot
of excitement going on.
"The good players are playing well and it's nice to have a
little bit of back and forth like that."
Donald and McIlroy are now taking some time off ahead of
next month's U.S. Masters at Augusta, the first major
championship of the season.
"I will probably be practising with Rory in the next couple
of weeks at the Bear's Club in Florida," said Donald.
"He got a taste of the view at the top and I'm sure he'll
want more of it. He's a great player."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, Editing by Alastair Himmer)