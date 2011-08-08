AKRON, Ohio Aug 7 British world number one Luke Donald gave himself the perfect boost for next week's PGA Championship in Atlanta with a strong finish to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday.

Three strokes behind pacesetting Australian Adam Scott going into the final round at Firestone Country Club, the Englishman fired a four-under-par 66 in dazzling sunshine to secure a tie for second place, four shots behind.

Scott cruised to an imposing victory with a flawless 65 but Donald had good reason to smile after what he described as one of his best ever tournament displays from tee to green.

"It was a good week, a lot of positives out of this week," the 33-year-old told reporters after two birdies in the last three holes gave him a 13-under total of 267.

"Three out of four days I really felt like I gave a lot away on the greens but I had some good opportunities this week.

"It's probably one of the best ball-striking weeks I've had for a while -- just disappointing I didn't make a couple more and give Scottie a good run."

Donald, who clinched the biggest title of his career at the elite WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona in February, totalled 28 putts on Sunday after needing 31 and 30 in each of the first two rounds.

"I didn't putt great the first two days, played very nicely yesterday and played very well today," he said. "Again, I left a few opportunities out there on the greens. I missed a four-footer on 14 and another few short putts.

"If I got the putter rolling a little bit better, I would have given Adam a good run but he's playing very well."

With the final major of the year set to start on Thursday at Atlanta Athletic Club, Donald said he was not especially concerned with his form on the greens.

"I've always felt like I'm a good putter, and those things will come around," he added. "I've just got to keep being patient and keep giving myself opportunities. That's all I can do."

The last four days at Firestone have featured heat and humidity but Donald was expecting an even tougher weather challenge at next week's PGA Championship.

"This is nothing compared to what we're going to get in Atlanta," he grinned. "Hopefully I'll probably be wearing white every day, but it's going to be hot and sticky. Get ready to sweat."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more golf stories

for more sports stories