Oct 23 World number one Luke Donald landed the PGA Tour money-list title after the Briton won the season-ending Disney Classic on Sunday.

Donald, bidding to become the first player to win the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic, fired an eight-under-par 64 in the final round at Lake Buena Vista in Florida to secure the Disney crown and money list title. (Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)