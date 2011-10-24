Oct 24 Luke Donald added further accolades to
his stellar 2011 campaign when the Briton was named winner of
the 2011 PGA of America player of the year award and the Vardon
Trophy for lowest scoring average on Monday.
World number one Donald becomes only the second Englishman,
after Nick Faldo in 1990, to clinch the points-based PGA of
America honours which were first awarded in 1948.
Though Donald has yet to win one of golf's four major
titles, his two PGA Tour victories and remarkable consistency
were enough to edge out American Webb Simpson.
Donald, who triumphed at the WGC-Accenture Match Play
Championship in February before coming from five shots behind
to win the season-ending Disney Classic on Sunday, totalled 60
points.
Simpson, also a double winner on the 2011 PGA Tour, earned
56 points while fellow American Nick Watney was third with 48
points.
Donald, who recorded an eye-catching 14 top-10 finishes in
19 PGA Tour starts this year, also won the coveted Vardon
Trophy for the season's lowest adjusted scoring average.
The 33-year-old Englishman ran away with the award, his
average score of 68.86 relegating Simpson (69.25) to second
place with American world number four Steve Stricker (69.36)
third.
Donald is widely regarded as the front-runner to scoop PGA
Tour player of the year honours, which will be announced in
early December.
Based on balloting of tour members, this award is perhaps
the most cherished by the players as it reflects their standing
among their peers.
Vying with Donald for this award are Americans Simpson,
Keegan Bradley, Stricker and Nick Watney -- all of them double
champions on the 2011 PGA Tour.
While PGA Championship winner Bradley is the only one among
them to have landed one of the four majors this season, Donald
has been the game's leading player and triumphed four times
worldwide during 2011.
