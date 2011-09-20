By Mark Lamport-Stokes
ATLANTA, Sept 20
is spoilt for choice when it comes to incentives at this week's
Tour Championship but he says the $10 million bonus for the
overall FedExCup winner is not among them.
The Briton is much more interested in clinching his second
PGA Tour victory of the season in a bid to secure Player of the
Year honours on the U.S. circuit for the first time.
Donald lies fourth in the points standings going into the
Tour's fourth and final playoff event and should he triumph at
East Lake Golf Club on Sunday, he would also land the
prestigious FedExCup.
"I'm not really thinking about the money," the 33-year-old
Englishman told reporters on Tuesday while preparing for
Thursday's opening round.
"I'm really more concentrating on winning the tournament,
picking up another trophy, winning the FedExCup, hopefully
winning Player of the Year that comes with it.
"Where I am in my career, I have been very fortunate. (I've
won) $25 million or something. The money is really the last
thing I'm thinking about."
Any of the top five in the standings would clinch the
FedExCup by winning the Tour Championship, and Donald knows he
is ideally placed for a final push.
"I'm in a great position," the Chicago-based professional
said. "Top five is pretty important; it gives me a lot more
control going into this week."
Donald, who lies second behind American Webb Simpson in the
PGA Tour money list, believes victory at East Lake could also
decide Player of the Year honours in what has proved to be a
hotly contested race.
SWAYING MINDS
"A win this week would sway a lot of people's minds," he
said. "No one has really dominated (a season) as much as when
Tiger (Woods) was winning (multiple times).
"A couple of guys have won a few events, two events, but
there's no clear-cut winner," Donald added. Six players have
each won twice on the PGA Tour this season.
Donald has enjoyed a career-best year on both sides of the
Atlantic, winning three tournaments and contending for the
money list crowns on the PGA Tour and also the European Tour.
His only blemish has been his failure to claim a first
major title.
"The number one goal at the beginning of this year was to
try and compete, be in contention for majors," Donald said with
a wry grin. "In that regards, it was somewhat disappointing.
"I had a chance in two of them, which was an improvement on
previous years, but the other two weren't that great. The goal
is always to try and peak for those events."
Donald tied for fourth at the Masters and shared eighth
place at the PGA Championship but he laboured to joint 45th at
the U.S. Open while he missed the cut at the British Open.
"I'll look back at the end of this year and realise maybe I
played a little bit too much leading up to the U.S. Open," he
admitted. "I felt a little bit over-golfed.
"I'm always thinking about new ways to try and prepare and
find the right scenario. I'm not sure if I've found it yet."
