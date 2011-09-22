ATLANTA, Sept 22 Mindful of his poor start to last week's BMW Championship, Luke Donald was in buoyant mood after surging into contention for the Tour Championship in Thursday's opening round.

The British world number one, who has multiple incentives at East Lake Golf Club this week, shrugged off a late downpour to fire a four-under-par 66 and lie two strokes off the pace.

"Certainly I wanted to get off to a quicker start and build off the last three rounds, really, from Chicago," Donald told reporters after mixing five birdies with a bogey in mainly overcast conditions.

Last week, he opened with a 75 in the BMW Championship at Cog Hill before fighting his way back into fourth place by Sunday.

"As much as it pleased me to rebound after that tough start, it really made it very tough for me to even have a chance to win," the 33-year-old Englishman said of the penultimate playoff event in the season-long FedExCup.

"I wanted to get off to a faster start (here), put myself in better position, and I'm glad I did that."

Donald, the most consistent player in the game over the last 12 months, has several goals in his sights at East Lake this week.

MULTIPLE INCENTIVES

There is a tournament to win, along with the FedExCup and its mind-boggling $10 million bonus. There is also the race for Player of the Year honours where Donald is among seven or eight main contenders.

"There are a lot of things that go along with winning this week for me and a few of the other guys," Donald said with a smile. "I'm sure there's a little bit of added pressure. That's why I was kind of proud of the way I played today."

Donald was fourth in the points standings coming into this week and should he triumph at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday, he would also land the prestigious FedExCup.

However the same applies to the other four players ranked in the top five -- fellow Briton Justin Rose and Americans Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

"I'm very happy with the way I played today, I felt like I was in control of the golf ball and really did a good job with my round," said Donald, who had to wait 30 minutes before playing the final hole due to the threat of lightning.

"I played solidly, didn't make too many mistakes. It's always a good sign that my swing is in good positions. I'm hitting the ball pretty far, another good sign."