AKRON, Ohio Aug 5 Four-times winner Tiger Woods has been drawn to play alongside former champions Padraig Harrington and Davis Love III in the first two rounds of next week's PGA Championship, organisers announced on Friday.

American Woods, who has missed the last two majors because of leg injuries, is scheduled to tee off with compatriot Love and Ireland's Harrington from the 10th hole at 0835 local time (1235 GMT) in Thursday's opening round in Atlanta.

Love, the 2012 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, claimed his only major title at the 1997 PGA Championship while Harrington triumphed in the year's final major at Hazeltine National in 2008.

In keeping with tradition, this season's first three major winners have been grouped together -- Darren Clarke (British Open), fellow Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (U.S. Open) and South African Charl Schwartzel (Masters).

Clarke and company are set to start on the first tee from 1345 (1745 GMT) at the hosting Atlanta Athletic Club.

In other high-profile groupings, holder Martin Kaymer of Germany has been drawn with former winners Yang Yong-eun of South Korea and American Shaun Micheel while two more Americans, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, will play with Spaniard Sergio Garcia.

British world number one Luke Donald will set off in the opening round in the company of long-hitting Spaniard Alvaro Quiros and American Nick Watney.

David Toms, who won the last PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in 2001, has been paired with fellow American Phil Mickelson and Fiji's Vijay Singh, both former winners.

