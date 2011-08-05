AKRON, Ohio Aug 5 Four-times winner Tiger Woods
has been drawn to play alongside former champions Padraig
Harrington and Davis Love III in the first two rounds of next
week's PGA Championship, organisers announced on Friday.
American Woods, who has missed the last two majors because
of leg injuries, is scheduled to tee off with compatriot Love
and Ireland's Harrington from the 10th hole at 0835 local time
(1235 GMT) in Thursday's opening round in Atlanta.
Love, the 2012 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, claimed his only
major title at the 1997 PGA Championship while Harrington
triumphed in the year's final major at Hazeltine National in
2008.
In keeping with tradition, this season's first three major
winners have been grouped together -- Darren Clarke (British
Open), fellow Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (U.S. Open) and
South African Charl Schwartzel (Masters).
Clarke and company are set to start on the first tee from
1345 (1745 GMT) at the hosting Atlanta Athletic Club.
In other high-profile groupings, holder Martin Kaymer of
Germany has been drawn with former winners Yang Yong-eun of
South Korea and American Shaun Micheel while two more Americans,
Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, will play with Spaniard Sergio
Garcia.
British world number one Luke Donald will set off in the
opening round in the company of long-hitting Spaniard Alvaro
Quiros and American Nick Watney.
David Toms, who won the last PGA Championship at Atlanta
Athletic Club in 2001, has been paired with fellow American Phil
Mickelson and Fiji's Vijay Singh, both former winners.
