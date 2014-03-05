March 5 Emerging young French golfer Victor Dubuisson has accepted a special temporary membership for the rest of the PGA Tour season, the tour said on Wednesday.

Dubuisson, 23, played some dazzling golf in finishing runner-up to Australian Jason Day at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship last month and posted a tie for 13th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This week, the Frenchman will tee it up at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Doral, Florida, which features all of the world's top 50 players.

Dubuisson made a great impression in his championship duel against Day that went to the 23rd hole in Arizona after he had conjured some Houdini-like escapes from the desert scrub.

Twice the bearded Frenchman's ball was buried deep in cactus bushes during the extra holes and each time he got up-and-down to keep the match alive.

Dubuisson first made the golfing world sit up and take notice by winning the Turkish Airlines Open in November, eclipsing the likes of world number one Tiger Woods and U.S. Open champion Justin Rose for his first European Tour title.

He has performed consistently well since then and climbed from 106th before winning in Turkey to 23rd in the world rankings after the showdown in Arizona.

The surge earned Dubuisson a place in next month's Masters, where Woods's record-setting performance in winning his first green jacket in 1997 inspired the Frenchman.

"I started to play golf after I watched Tiger on TV winning this Masters, and it means a lot for me to play next month there at Augusta," Dubuisson told reporters at Doral.

"I don't really feel any pressure to go there. I'm more like, happy because I still watch sometimes the video of this 1997 Masters."

Should Dubuisson win an official event on the PGA Tour this season, he would become eligible for the FedExCup playoffs.

