ROCHESTER, New York Aug 9 American Jason Dufner became the 24th player to shoot a 63 at a major with a sizzling seven-under display in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship.

Dufner holed out from the fairway to eagle the par-four second, then reeled off five birdies over the next 13 holes at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course.

Needing another birdie at the par-four last to become the first player ever to break 63 in a major, Dufner left his 12-foot uphill putt short of the cup and had to settle for a share of the record.

Twenty-four players have combined to shoot 26 63s in the majors, American Steve Stricker the most recent to do so before this week, in the opening round of the 2011 PGA Championship. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)